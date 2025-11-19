A rare glimpse into Priyanka Chopra’s early teenage years has resurfaced online, sparking nostalgia among fans and surprising many who didn’t know she spent part of her adolescence in the United States. Before becoming a global star, the actor lived in Indiana during her school years — a phase her former classmates are now fondly remembering.

A Freshman-Year Snapshot Goes Viral

A previously unseen photograph of Priyanka from her freshman year was recently shared by one of her old schoolmates. The picture shows a 14-year-old Priyanka seated at a classroom desk, pen in hand, with a book open in front of her. Wearing a white overshirt layered over a black tank top, she smiles directly at the camera.

The image was originally captioned: “Did y’all remember Priyanka Chopra started freshman year with us?” Freshman year aligns with Class IX in the Indian education system, placing Priyanka at around 14 or 15 years old at the time.

The photo later appeared on Reddit, where her former classmates chimed in with memories. One user, introduced as her high school boyfriend, wrote, “We dated until she moved to Boston. She lived in Presidential Estates. Those were the days. That’s actually my necklace in the picture.” Another added, “I do remember her. Man, I feel old!” A third commented, “Yes, I believe she is still a Pacers fan.”

Priyanka’s Indiana Days: Basketball, School and Local Roots

Over the years, Priyanka has spoken fondly about her time in Indiana and how she developed a love for basketball during high school. She previously said, “I went to high school in Indiana. I was at North Central High School in Indianapolis. So, I mean, I have to love the Pacers, right?” during the Indiana Pacers’ 2019 visit to India.

Her stay in the US lasted a few years before she returned to India as a teenager. At 17, she entered the world of modelling, and just a year later, she finished as Miss India’s 1st runner-up before being crowned Miss World.

A Global Icon Returning to Indian Cinema

After establishing a successful international career across Bollywood and Hollywood — including a National Award win — Priyanka Chopra is set for a grand return to Indian films. She will star in SS Rajamouli’s ambitious project Varanasi, unveiled recently in Hyderabad. Scheduled for release during Sankranthi 2027, the film also features Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.