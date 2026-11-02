Ulhas Kamthe, popularly known as the ‘Chicken Leg Piece’ guy, has rejected rumours of his death after a video of him falling ill and being rushed to the hospital in a car went viral on social media. The food influencer later shared a video on Instagram, confirming that he is alive and urging people not to circulate fake news.

Ulhas Kamthe Confirms He Is Alive

In the video, Ulhas thanked his followers for their concern and the outpouring of messages and calls he had received over the past two days.

“Namashkar. Mai aap sab ka pyara, aur aap mere pyare. Aapne pichle do din se mujhe itne saare message kie, mujhe itne saare calls kie aur aapne itna pyaar dikhaya, sabka aapka dil se dhanywaad,” he said.

He then addressed the viral video, and said that it did not tell the complete story of what had happened.

“Bas usdin kya ho gaya wo adhuri kahani thi,” he added.

Filmmaker Mohsin then explained the circumstances surrounding the incident. He said he had invited Ulhas to attend the premiere of Jhaad Phoonk. Although the influencer initially declined, he agreed after Mohsin insisted. According to Mohsin, Ulhas experienced an anxiety attack after watching a horror scene and lost consciousness. The team immediately rushed him to the hospital, where doctors examined him and declared him fit to return home a few hours later.

Ulhas then reassured his followers, saying, “To main abhi zinda hoon. Fit hun.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chicken leg piece (@ulhaskamthe)

Ulhas Kamthe Urges People To Stop Sharing Fake News

In another video, Ulhas can be seen dancing to dhol beats as he urges people to stop spreading fake news about his death, reiterating that he is alive.

“Share photo video kuch bhi mat karo kyunki abhi ham zinda hain,” Ulhas said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Majid Rehmani (@mujjo__22)

Who Is Ulhas Kamthe?

Ulhas Kamthe is a Mumbai-based food influencer who rose to fame through videos featuring him eating large quantities of food, particularly chicken leg pieces. His distinctive eating videos earned him the nickname ‘Chicken Leg Piece’ guy.

He has built a substantial following on social media, with 7.5 million followers on Instagram and 8.14 million subscribers on YouTube.