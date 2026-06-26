Ujjwal Nikam, Lawyer Appointed In Ketan Agarwal Murder, To Be Played By Rajkummar Rao

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ujjwal Nikam appointed special prosecutor in Ketan Agarwal murder.

Ketan (20) died after a fall near Lohagad Fort.

Fiancée, alleged partner arrested; police continue investigation.

Rajkummar Rao portrays prosecutor Nikam in film Prahaar.

Ujjwal Nikam, who will be portrayed by Rajkummar Rao in the upcoming film Prahaar, has been appointed as the special public prosecutor in the Ketan Agarwal murder case. The appointment comes after Ketan’s father, Vishal Agarwal, requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure a speedy trial and appoint Nikam to represent the prosecution.

Ketan Agarwal, a 20-year-old from Pune, allegedly died after being pushed off a cliff during a trek to Lohagad Fort near Lonavala on June 18. His fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged partner, Chetan Chaudhary, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Ujjwal Nikam Appointed Special Public Prosecutor

According to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the state government accepted the family’s request to set up a fast-track court and appoint Ujjwal Nikam as the special public prosecutor.

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“We are committed to ensuring that the guilty in this case receive the harshest punishment. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured the family that no stone would be left unturned in delivering justice,” the CMO said.

The statement further added, “Their demand to establish a fast-track court in this case and appoint Ujjwal Nikam as special public prosecutor was immediately accepted by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who issued the necessary directions to the Law and Judiciary Department. Senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam has also given his consent to represent the state in this case.”

According to ANI, Nikam has formally accepted the appointment, signalling the state’s intent to fast-track the prosecution.

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

Ketan Agarwal died on June 18 after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune. Investigators suspect it was a planned murder. His fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged partner, Chetan Chaudhary, have been arrested and remain in police custody as the investigation continues.

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Lonavala Rural Police Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Gajanan Tompe said the probe is progressing, with investigators recording statements from several witnesses while gathering forensic evidence.

“So far, statements of several people have been recorded. We are continuing to collect more information, and the investigation is moving forward accordingly. Ketan’s family has been fully cooperating, and we have also recorded the statement of Siya’s brother,” Tompe told ANI.

He added that forensic evidence is being examined and that the police will present their findings before the court following the standard legal procedure.

Rajkummar Rao As Ujjwal Nikam In Prahaar

Rajkummar Rao is set to portray Ujjwal Nikam in Prahaar, a courtroom drama based on the celebrated prosecutor’s role in the trial of Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving terrorist involved in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The teaser, released on Thursday, offers a glimpse into the high-profile investigation through a wall filled with case files, photographs and evidence linked to the Mumbai attacks.

Directed by Avinash Arun, known for Paatal Lok and Three of Us, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner and also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles.