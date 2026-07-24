Ujjwal Nikam Biopic Prahaar Delayed: Why Rajkummar Rao's Film Won't Release On August 7

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajkummar Rao's film Prahaar release postponed from August 7.

Decision made due to highly crowded theatrical release calendar.

Lack of promotions hinted postponement to maximise box office.

Inspired by Ujjwal Nikam, makers seek favourable theatrical window.

Rajkummar Rao's upcoming courtroom drama Prahaar will no longer arrive in cinemas on August 7 as planned. Producer Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films has decided to postpone the release after reviewing the crowded release calendar over the coming weeks. The decision comes amid expectations that the film, inspired by the life of veteran public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, deserves a stronger theatrical window. Interestingly, this is the second Maddock Films project to be delayed this month after Eetha. While the makers are yet to announce a revised release date, industry reports suggest the postponement is aimed at maximising the film's box office potential.

Prahaar Release Postponed

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Maddock Films has deferred Prahaar after discussions with its stakeholders. The production house reportedly felt that releasing the film on August 7 would place it in the middle of a highly competitive box office period. A source told the publication, “Prahaar was scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 7. However, the makers have now decided to postpone its release. After discussions with the stakeholders, they felt that it would not be advisable to release the film during that period.”

The source added that Spider-Man: Brand New Day releases on July 30, while Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 are scheduled for August 14, making the release window particularly crowded.

Promotion Delay Fuelled Speculation

Trade circles had already begun speculating about a possible delay after the film's promotional campaign failed to begin despite the release date being only weeks away.

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Explaining the situation, the source said, “The trade has already been buzzing with reports that Prahaar has been postponed. This is because producer Dinesh Vijan is known to go all out while promoting his films, and that too well in advance. With just two weeks left for its scheduled release and no sign of any promotional activity, it had become evident that the film would not arrive in cinemas on August 7.”

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The makers are now expected to finalise a new release date that offers the film a clearer run at the box office.

Cast And Story

Prahaar is inspired by the life and career of noted special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, with Rajkummar Rao stepping into the lead role. Directed by Avinash Arun, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher in key roles. It is backed by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner.

With the August 7 release now off the calendar, fans will have to wait a little longer for Prahaar. The makers are expected to announce a fresh release date once they secure a more favourable theatrical window.