Former Miss Pune Twisha Sharma Dies 5 Months After Marriage, Family Alleges Mental Harassment

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former Miss Pune 2012 Twisha Sharma died suddenly.

Family alleges mental harassment from in-laws post-marriage.

In-laws dispute family's claims, provide contrasting account.

Police investigating after family's allegations of pressure.

After the sudden death of Twisha Sharma, a wave of shock and grief has emerged. Twisha, former Miss Pune 2012 and Noida-based corporate professional had married Bhopal-based advocate Samarth Singh only around five months ago.

Her family has alleged that she was subjected to ongoing mental and emotional harassment by her in-laws, claims that have now triggered a police investigation.

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Sudden Death After Marriage Raises Questions

Twisha Sharma had married Bhopal-based advocate Samarth Singh only around five months ago. According to her family, what initially appeared to be a new beginning soon turned into a period of emotional distress. The news of her death on Tuesday night (May 12) left her relatives devastated and searching for answers.

Her brother, an Indian Army Major, has stated that Twisha spoke to him shortly before her death, allegedly describing the pressure she was facing in her marital home.

Allegations Of Mental Pressure And Conflict

The family claims that after moving to Bhopal, Twisha left her job to settle into married life. However, tensions allegedly arose when she was reportedly pressured by her husband and in-laws to rejoin employment. These recurring disputes, the family says, had a serious impact on her emotional well-being.

They also alleged that Twisha had recently experienced an unplanned pregnancy and was not mentally prepared for motherhood at that stage. According to them, this issue further intensified the pressure she was already facing.

Contrasting Claims From In-Laws

However, the in-laws have presented a different account of events. Retired judge and mother-in-law Giribala Singh stated that the family was watching television together until around 9:30 pm, and CCTV footage is available to support their presence at home.

She further claimed that Twisha was later found in her room and was taken to AIIMS Bhopal, where doctors declared her dead.

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A Promising Career And Public Profile

Twisha Sharma was not only known for her professional background but also for her achievements in the public eye. She was crowned Miss Pune 2012 and had also worked in two films. Before her marriage, she had completed her MBA and was employed with a multinational company, building a successful corporate career.