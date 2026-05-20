Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Twisha Sharma, former Miss Pune, died by suicide post-marriage.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada criticized parental views on daughters.

Kangana Ranaut urged women for financial independence before marriage.

The death of former Miss Pune Twisha Sharma has sent the entire nation into shock. The 33-year-old Noida resident allegedly died by suicide on May 12 after marrying Bhopal-based advocate Samarth Singh, whom she had reportedly met through a dating app. As investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding her death - along with allegations and counter-allegations between her family and in-laws - several members of the film industry have spoken out about the tragic incident.

Chinmayi Sripaada On Twisha Sharma’s Death

Singer and voice actor Chinmayi Sripaada has now reacted strongly to the case, criticising the mindset of Indian families that, according to her, treat daughters as a “commodity”.

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Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chinmayi wrote, “Twisha's death is proof that many Indian parents think their daughter is a commodity that is delivered to the in-laws and has no return policy.”

She further added, “The girl can die at the In-laws. That is only honourable after Kanya Daan. Ok?”

Twisha's death is proof that many Indian parents think their daughter is a commodity that is delivered to the in-laws and has no return policy.

The girl can die at the In-laws. That is only honorable after Kanya Daan. Ok? — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) May 19, 2026

Kangana Ranaut Urges Women To Be Financially Independent

Actor Kangana Ranaut also reacted to the increasing number of deaths involving young married women and urged women to prioritise financial independence before marriage.

Sharing a note on Instagram, Kangana wrote, “So much tragic news about married young women comes up every day. Many of these young, educated ladies even beg their parents to help them out of suffocating situations before tragedies strike them, but Indian society is notorious for abandoning daughters once they are married.”

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The actor further advised women to focus on building their own identity and career before considering marriage. “My advice to young women out there, which no social media or fashion/dating/wedding/makeup industry is telling you - your career is more important than anyone else in your life.”

She added, “Think about marriage only after you are independent. Please, you have to be your own hero. No one is coming to save you. What you do and who you are is more important than who you marry. Build a life that you want. Don’t listen to anyone.”