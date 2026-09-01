Duane Keith Davis, known as Keffe D, was convicted of first-degree murder in Las Vegas. This marks a major development in the nearly three-decade-old case.
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Tupac Shakur Murder: Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis Found Guilty Nearly 30 Years After Rapper’s Death
A Las Vegas jury has found Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis guilty of first-degree murder in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 killing. The conviction comes nearly three decades after the rapper was fatally shot.
- Duane
- Prosecutors alleged Davis organised the shooting amidst gang rivalry.
- His own public statements were crucial prosecution evidence.
- This conviction marks major turning point in 30-year-old case.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the latest development in Tupac Shakur's murder case?
What role did Duane Keith Davis play in Tupac Shakur's killing?
Prosecutors accused Davis of helping organize the shooting after gang tensions escalated. He was presented as a senior Crip figure who obtained a gun and searched for Shakur.
What evidence was crucial in convicting Duane Keith Davis?
The prosecution relied heavily on Davis's own statements made over several years. These included discussions in documentaries, podcasts, interviews, and his 2019 memoir.
When and where did Tupac Shakur's shooting occur?
Tupac Shakur was shot in September 1996 in Las Vegas. He was in a car with Suge Knight after a Mike Tyson fight and died days later at 25.
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Tupac Shakur Murder: Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis Found Guilty Nearly 30 Years After Rapper’s Death
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