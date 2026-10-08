Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Shetty paid tribute to Nana Patekar on Instagram.

Shetty recalled Patekar's blunt film feedback and generous nature.

Nana Patekar died at 75 after suffering cardiac arrest.

Rohit Shetty has penned a heartfelt tribute to Nana Patekar on Instagram, remembering the veteran actor for their close bond, late-night calls, blunt feedback and quiet generosity. Shetty also revealed that Nana did his cameo in Golmaal Again for free.

Rohit Shetty Pays Tribute To Nana Patekar

In an emotional Instagram post, Shetty recalled how Nana would call him at odd hours and get straight to the point.

“I will miss your late-night calls. No hello and no formalities but a straight, ‘Aye Shetty, kya kar raha hai?’ And I would purposely reply, ‘Kaun bol raha hai?’, to irritate you only to get a ‘Saale, Nana bol raha hoon!’” he wrote in a post that began with “Dear Dada”.

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Shetty also remembered Nana as one of the most honest voices in his life. He said the veteran actor would always share his unfiltered opinion after the release of his films.

“After my release, you were one of my biggest and most honest critics. You never sugar-coated anything. ‘Yeh waali tune achhi banayi…’, ‘Yeh waali mujhe achhi nahi lagi…’, ‘Yeh waali superhit hai…’, ‘Yeh tune hit banane ki koshish ki hai…’. And then, in your own way, you would remind me, ‘Abay, tu khud star hai… tujhe itne stars ki zaroorat nahi hai.’”

Nana Patekar Did ‘Golmaal Again’ Cameo For Free

Shetty then recalled Nana’s generosity, revealing that the actor did a cameo in Golmaal Again without charging a fee.

“I will never forget when you did a cameo in Golmaal Again. I asked you, ‘Dada, aapki fees?’ And you looked at me and said, ‘Ch****ya, tujhse paise lunga? Ek anathashram ka number deta hoon, wahan donate kar de.’” he recalled.

In Golmaal Again, Nana appeared as himself and also lent his voice to a ghost character.

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Towards the end of his note, Shetty said he would miss being called “Shetty” by the veteran actor. “That was you Dada. Straight. Unfiltered. Generous. And always genuine. I will miss being called Shetty by you. Will miss you Dada.”



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

Nana Patekar Dies At 75

Nana Patekar died at 5:20 am in Goa on October 8 at the age of 75 following a cardiac arrest. Attempts to revive him, through CPR, were unsuccessful.

The veteran actor will be accorded full state honours, with his last rites to be held at his farmhouse in Pune after fans are given an opportunity to pay their last respects.

Nana is survived by his estranged wife, Neelakanti Patekar, and son, Malhar Patekar.