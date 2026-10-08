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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Tujhse Paise Lunga?’ Rohit Shetty Recalls Nana Patekar Refusing A Fee For His ‘Golmaal Again’ Cameo

‘Tujhse Paise Lunga?’ Rohit Shetty Recalls Nana Patekar Refusing A Fee For His ‘Golmaal Again’ Cameo

Nana Patekar did not charge a fee for his cameo in Golmaal Again. He appeared as himself in the film and also lent his voice to a ghost character.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rohit Shetty paid tribute to Nana Patekar on Instagram.
  • Shetty recalled Patekar's blunt film feedback and generous nature.
  • Nana Patekar died at 75 after suffering cardiac arrest.

Rohit Shetty has penned a heartfelt tribute to Nana Patekar on Instagram, remembering the veteran actor for their close bond, late-night calls, blunt feedback and quiet generosity. Shetty also revealed that Nana did his cameo in Golmaal Again for free.

Rohit Shetty Pays Tribute To Nana Patekar

In an emotional Instagram post, Shetty recalled how Nana would call him at odd hours and get straight to the point.

“I will miss your late-night calls. No hello and no formalities but a straight, ‘Aye Shetty, kya kar raha hai?’ And I would purposely reply, ‘Kaun bol raha hai?’, to irritate you only to get a ‘Saale, Nana bol raha hoon!’” he wrote in a post that began with “Dear Dada”.

ALSO READ| ‘Odd Day For This To Happen’: Tanushree Dutta, Who Accused Nana Patekar Of Sexual Harassment During MeToo, Reacts To His Death

Shetty also remembered Nana as one of the most honest voices in his life. He said the veteran actor would always share his unfiltered opinion after the release of his films.

“After my release, you were one of my biggest and most honest critics. You never sugar-coated anything. ‘Yeh waali tune achhi banayi…’, ‘Yeh waali mujhe achhi nahi lagi…’, ‘Yeh waali superhit hai…’, ‘Yeh tune hit banane ki koshish ki hai…’. And then, in your own way, you would remind me, ‘Abay, tu khud star hai… tujhe itne stars ki zaroorat nahi hai.’”

Nana Patekar Did ‘Golmaal Again’ Cameo For Free

Shetty then recalled Nana’s generosity, revealing that the actor did a cameo in Golmaal Again without charging a fee.

“I will never forget when you did a cameo in Golmaal Again. I asked you, ‘Dada, aapki fees?’ And you looked at me and said, ‘Ch****ya, tujhse paise lunga? Ek anathashram ka number deta hoon, wahan donate kar de.’” he recalled.

In Golmaal Again, Nana appeared as himself and also lent his voice to a ghost character.

ALSO READ| Nana Patekar Texted Friend At 2:30 AM Saying He Was ‘Feeling Uncomfortable’, Found Gasping At 4 AM: Doctor

Towards the end of his note, Shetty said he would miss being called “Shetty” by the veteran actor. “That was you Dada. Straight. Unfiltered. Generous. And always genuine. I will miss being called Shetty by you. Will miss you Dada.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

Nana Patekar Dies At 75

Nana Patekar died at 5:20 am in Goa on October 8 at the age of 75 following a cardiac arrest. Attempts to revive him, through CPR, were unsuccessful.

The veteran actor will be accorded full state honours, with his last rites to be held at his farmhouse in Pune after fans are given an opportunity to pay their last respects.

Nana is survived by his estranged wife, Neelakanti Patekar, and son, Malhar Patekar.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Nana Patekar charge for his cameo in Golmaal Again?

No, Nana Patekar did his cameo in Golmaal Again.

How did Nana Patekar give Rohit Shetty feedback on his films?

Nana Patekar was an honest and unfiltered critic of Shetty's films. He would give direct opinions, never sugar-coating his views on their success or quality.

What was Nana Patekar's unique way of communicating with Rohit Shetty?

Nana Patekar would call Shetty late at night without formalities.

When and how did Nana Patekar die?

Nana Patekar died at 75 years old on October 8, at 5:20 am in Goa. His death was due to a cardiac arrest, and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 08 Oct 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nana Patekar Rohit Shetty ENtertainment News
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