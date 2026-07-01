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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTuesday Box Office: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Leads, ‘Cocktail 2’, ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ And ‘Carry On Jatta 4’ Follow

Tuesday Box Office: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Leads, ‘Cocktail 2’, ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ And ‘Carry On Jatta 4’ Follow

Tuesday's box office saw mixed results, with Welcome to the Jungle emerging as the clear winner, followed by Cocktail 2, Main Vaapas Aaunga, and Carry On Jatta 4.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 08:50 AM (IST)
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  • 'Carry On Jatta 4', 'Cocktail 2' reported weekday earnings.

The box office race continued on Tuesday as films currently running in theatres witnessed mixed performances. While some releases maintained a steady hold at the ticket windows, others saw the usual weekday dip in collections. Among the key films in theatres are Welcome to the Jungle, Carry On Jatta 4, Cocktail 2 and Main Vaapas Aaunga, all of which are tracking their Tuesday collections. Early estimates indicate varying occupancy levels and box office earnings across the country.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection 

Akshay Kumar’s film Welcome To The Jungle saw 8.8 per cent growth on Tuesday. The film collected 9.25 crore on Tuesday, with 29 per cent occupancy across 10,616 shows.

On Monday, the film did a collection of around Rs 8.50 crore. With this, the film's worldwide collection stands at Rs 120.12 crore. 

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Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection 

Shahid Kapoor’s Cocktail 2, is currently running in its second week. The film collected around Rs 1.85 crore on Day 12, or the second Tuesday, with occupancy at 23 per cent.

With this, its worldwide collection stands at approximately Rs 131.90 crore.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection 

Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga is currently in its third week and continues to show relatively stronger weekday occupancy compared to others. On its 19th day, the film earned around Rs 1.75 crore with an occupancy of 28 per cent, taking its total collection to nearly Rs 75.52 crore.

ALSO READ | ‘Deool Band 2’ Box Office Day 40: Rs 10 Crore Budget, 634% Profit - Marathi Film Continues Impressive Theatrical Run

Carry On Jatta 4 Box Office Collection 

Punjabi comedy Carry On Jatta 4 continued its steady run at the box office, earning about Rs 1.40 crore with an occupancy of 21 per cent, bringing its five-day total to nearly Rs 10.61 crore.

While overall weekday numbers reflect a natural slowdown, the films continue to draw audiences in select markets, keeping the box office race active as the week progresses.

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About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 08:50 AM (IST)
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Welcome To The Jungle Cocktail 2 Main Vaapas Aaunga Carry On Jatta 4 Tuesday Box Office
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