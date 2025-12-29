Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Trying To Find The Plane’: Nikhil Chinapa Documents Delhi’s Smog As Flights Face Disruptions

‘Trying To Find The Plane’: Nikhil Chinapa Documents Delhi’s Smog As Flights Face Disruptions

TV host and DJ Nikhil Chinapa documents Delhi’s smoggy conditions as severe AQI and low visibility disrupt flight operations at the airport.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 12:30 PM (IST)

Popular television host and DJ Nikhil Chinapa recently highlighted Delhi’s worsening air quality and poor visibility conditions through a series of social media posts, offering a first-hand glimpse into how the capital’s weather disrupted daily life and air travel.

The MTV VJ shared videos from the streets of Delhi in the early hours of the morning, capturing thick fog and smoke that blanketed the city. At the time, Chinapa was en route to the airport for an early morning flight to Goa, unsure whether the aircraft would even be able to take off.

Nikhil Chinapa Captures Delhi’s Poor Visibility

In the video shared online, Nikhil was seen panning the camera toward the road ahead, with car headlights barely cutting through the haze. Addressing his followers, he said, “It’s 2:15 in the morning in Delhi, and we are supposed to fly to Goa at 5:30 in the morning, and we are not sure if the plane would take off or not."

As someone in the background shouted, “It won’t," Nikhil turned toward the camera and responded lightheartedly, “We will see (laughs)." The clip quickly resonated with viewers who have been experiencing similar disruptions due to Delhi’s hazardous air conditions.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nikhil Chinapa (@nikhilchinapa)

Airport Updates Amid Smog Conditions

After reaching the airport, Nikhil continued to update fans through Instagram stories. In one post, he wrote, “Trying to find the plane (sic)," hinting at the low visibility inside the airport premises. In a follow-up story, he shared a picture of the aircraft and added, “There we go," confirming that his flight eventually took off despite the challenges.

Delhi’s Air Quality Slips Into ‘Severe’ Category

On the same day, Delhi’s air quality deteriorated sharply, with the city recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 403, placing it in the ‘severe’ category. As many as 25 monitoring stations reported AQI levels above 400, including Vivek Vihar (460), Anand Vihar (459), Rohini (445), and Wazirpur (444), indicating extremely hazardous pollution levels across multiple areas.

Flight Operations Affected by Low Visibility

Due to the dense fog and smog, flight operations at Delhi airport were conducted only under CAT III conditions, which permit take-offs and landings in extremely low visibility. Morning runway visibility reportedly dropped to between 100 and 150 metres. Airport authorities cautioned passengers about possible delays and cancellations and advised travellers to stay in touch with their airlines for real-time updates. Additional ground staff were deployed to assist passengers across terminals.

About Nikhil Chinapa

Nikhil Chinapa is a well-known television personality and DJ who began his career in 1999 as a contestant on MTV VJ Hunt. Over the years, he has hosted several popular shows including MTV Select, MTV Rock On, MTV Splitsvilla, and India’s Got Talent. He also ventured into acting with Hello Friends, the Indian adaptation of Friends, where he played Vikram, a character inspired by Ross. The show, however, ran for only one season.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is a seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic who brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment, lifestyle, and digital media.
Read
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 12:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Smog Nikhil Chinapa Air Pollution Delhi Delhi AQI Severe Delhi Airport Flights Delayed Nikhil Chinapa Instagram Delhi Fog Flights
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Very Horrific Case’: SC Halts Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail In Unnao Rape Case
‘Very Horrific Case’: SC Halts Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail In Unnao Rape Case
World
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface
India
128 Flights Cancelled At Delhi Airport As Dense Fog And Toxic Smog Hit Air Operations
128 Flights Cancelled At Delhi Airport As Dense Fog And Toxic Smog Hit Air Operations
Cities
Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express Train Catches Fire In Andhra Pradesh, 1 Killed
Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express Train Catches Fire In Andhra Pradesh, 1 Killed
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Unnao Rape Case Against Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Bail
Breaking News: Massive Protests Outside Supreme Court Ahead of Unnao Rape Case Hearing
Breaking News: Supreme Court to Hear Bail Challenge in Unnao Rape Case, CBI Opposes Bail
Breaking News: Supreme Court to Hear Key Bail Challenge in Unnao Rape Case
Delhi Winter: Dense Fog Grips Delhi-NCR, Visibility Drops Sharply as Weather Department Issues Alert
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget