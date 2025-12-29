‘Trying To Find The Plane’: Nikhil Chinapa Documents Delhi’s Smog As Flights Face Disruptions

Popular television host and DJ Nikhil Chinapa recently highlighted Delhi’s worsening air quality and poor visibility conditions through a series of social media posts, offering a first-hand glimpse into how the capital’s weather disrupted daily life and air travel.

The MTV VJ shared videos from the streets of Delhi in the early hours of the morning, capturing thick fog and smoke that blanketed the city. At the time, Chinapa was en route to the airport for an early morning flight to Goa, unsure whether the aircraft would even be able to take off.

Nikhil Chinapa Captures Delhi’s Poor Visibility

In the video shared online, Nikhil was seen panning the camera toward the road ahead, with car headlights barely cutting through the haze. Addressing his followers, he said, “It’s 2:15 in the morning in Delhi, and we are supposed to fly to Goa at 5:30 in the morning, and we are not sure if the plane would take off or not."

As someone in the background shouted, “It won’t," Nikhil turned toward the camera and responded lightheartedly, “We will see (laughs)." The clip quickly resonated with viewers who have been experiencing similar disruptions due to Delhi’s hazardous air conditions.

Airport Updates Amid Smog Conditions

After reaching the airport, Nikhil continued to update fans through Instagram stories. In one post, he wrote, “Trying to find the plane (sic)," hinting at the low visibility inside the airport premises. In a follow-up story, he shared a picture of the aircraft and added, “There we go," confirming that his flight eventually took off despite the challenges.

Delhi’s Air Quality Slips Into ‘Severe’ Category

On the same day, Delhi’s air quality deteriorated sharply, with the city recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 403, placing it in the ‘severe’ category. As many as 25 monitoring stations reported AQI levels above 400, including Vivek Vihar (460), Anand Vihar (459), Rohini (445), and Wazirpur (444), indicating extremely hazardous pollution levels across multiple areas.

Flight Operations Affected by Low Visibility

Due to the dense fog and smog, flight operations at Delhi airport were conducted only under CAT III conditions, which permit take-offs and landings in extremely low visibility. Morning runway visibility reportedly dropped to between 100 and 150 metres. Airport authorities cautioned passengers about possible delays and cancellations and advised travellers to stay in touch with their airlines for real-time updates. Additional ground staff were deployed to assist passengers across terminals.

About Nikhil Chinapa

Nikhil Chinapa is a well-known television personality and DJ who began his career in 1999 as a contestant on MTV VJ Hunt. Over the years, he has hosted several popular shows including MTV Select, MTV Rock On, MTV Splitsvilla, and India’s Got Talent. He also ventured into acting with Hello Friends, the Indian adaptation of Friends, where he played Vikram, a character inspired by Ross. The show, however, ran for only one season.