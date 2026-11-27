Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Trump wished Robert Pattinson well for James Bond.

Trump asked aide if James Bond was conservative.

He also reread his 2012 tweet about Pattinson/Stewart.

Pattinson's casting ends speculation for the iconic spy role.

US President Donald Trump wished Robert Pattinson well after reports named the actor as the next James Bond. During a Tuesday interaction with reporters in the Oval Office, Trump asked an aide to bring him articles about Pattinson and wondered whether the new 007 was conservative. The exchange revived Trump’s 2012 social media comments about Pattinson’s relationship with Kristen Stewart. According to The New York Post, Trump read his old post aloud and later reacted to reports featuring positive remarks about him. Pattinson’s casting reportedly ends months of speculation over who will succeed Daniel Craig as the iconic British spy.

Donald Trump Wishes Robert Pattinson Luck On James Bond Role

US President Donald Trump has extended his best wishes to Robert Pattinson following reports that the actor has been chosen to play James Bond. During a conversation with reporters at the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump also brought up his decade-old social media comments about Pattinson’s former relationship with Kristen Stewart.

According to The New York Post, Trump asked an aide to gather articles about the actor before commenting on his casting.

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Trump Asks If James Bond Is Conservative

While waiting for the articles, Trump reportedly turned to aide Natalie Harper and asked, “Is James Bond conservative, Natalie?” calling out through the open door of the Oval Office. After looking through the reports, he remarked, “I always like people that like me.”

Trump also responded to some of the coverage that included favourable comments about him. As per The New York Post, he said, “That’s cute. He says nice things.”

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Trump Revisits His 2012 Kristen Stewart Tweet

One of the articles reportedly featured Trump’s 2012 tweet about Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, who were dating at the time and played the lead characters in the Twilight film series. Trump read his old post aloud: “Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again, just watch.”

He then added, “This was a long time ago.” Pattinson and Stewart’s relationship had attracted widespread attention after Stewart was photographed with filmmaker Rupert Sanders. Trump, who was then known as a reality television personality, had posted several comments about the couple on social media.

The pair briefly reconciled before eventually ending their relationship.

Robert Pattinson Named the New James Bond

Pattinson’s reported casting as James Bond has brought an end to months of speculation about who would take over the role of the famous British spy. According to Variety, several actors had been considered for the part, including Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Nicholas Hoult, Josh O’Connor, Tom Francis, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and Harry Styles.

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Pattinson is set to become the seventh actor to portray the iconic spy, following Daniel Craig’s departure from the franchise.