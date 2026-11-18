Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Singh criticized industry for prioritizing profit over human life.

Actress Upasana Singh has raised serious questions about working conditions and the treatment of people on film and television sets. In a recent conversation with Ankur Singh on his YouTube channel, the actor and CINTAA General Secretary recalled two disturbing incidents. She alleged that a production team continued shooting after a lightman fell from a height and died on the spot. She also remembered a contestant collapsing during a reality show, claiming that the makers were more interested in recording his condition than arranging medical assistance.

Lightman Dies During Shoot

Upasana said that technicians often work on elevated platforms, known as 'taraapa', while arranging lighting equipment. The extreme heat and difficult working conditions can make their jobs even more challenging. The actor alleged that even after the lightman's death, the production team moved the body aside and continued shooting.

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Questioning the industry's priorities, she said: “Main samajhti hoon ki producer shoot mein bahut paisa lagate hain aur ise rokne se bahut bada nuksaan ho sakta hai. Lekin kya woh investment insaan ki jaan ki keemat se bada hai? Yahaan tak ki jab koi actor achanak mar jaata hai toh agle hi din uski jagah koi aur le aate hain. Main samajhti hoon ki show chalte rehna chahiye aur telecast ke commitments poore karne hote hain, lekin kuch cheezein sach mein aapke dil ko chubhti hain. Ve mujhe yeh sochne par majboor karti hain ki hum ek industry ke taur par kya kar rahe hain. Kya humne insaaniyat ki saari samajh kho di hai? [I understand that producers invest a lot of money in a shoot and stopping it could result in huge losses. But is that investment worth more than a human life? There have even been instances when an actor suddenly passes away and someone else replaces them the very next day. I understand that the show must go on and telecast commitments have to be fulfilled, but some things genuinely hurt you. They make me question what we are doing as an industry. Have we lost all sense of humanity?}”

Contestant Collapses On Set

Recalling another incident from her time as a judge on a comedy reality show, Upasana said a contestant suddenly collapsed in the middle of his performance. Instead of arranging a doctor, providing ORS or getting something to eat for the contestant, the producer wanted the camera to capture his condition. She alleged that the makers wanted to record him and asked whether he had collapsed because he was hungry.

He was eventually taken away in a van, but what happened on the set left her deeply disturbed.

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Remembering her reaction, Upasana said: “Us din mujhe bahut bura laga aur main sochti rahi ki hum itne neeche gir gaye hain ki hum insaaniyat bhool gaye hain? Hum bas TRP par dhyaan de rahe hain, hum uske maata-pita ke baare mein nahi soch rahe hain, agar use kuch ho gaya toh kya hoga? [I felt really bad that day, and I kept wondering whether we had stooped so low that we had forgotten humanity. Are we only concerned about TRPs? Are we not thinking about the person's parents and what would happen if something happened to him?]”

About Upasana Singh

Upasana Singh has worked in Hindi and Punjabi films as well as television. She has appeared in films such as Judaai, Sarfarosh, Ishq Vishk, Aitraaz, Hungama, Hulchul, Golmaal Returns and Judwaa 2. She became widely recognised for playing Pinky Bua, Kapil Sharma's aunt, on Comedy Nights With Kapil. Apart from acting, she is also associated with the Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) as its General Secretary.