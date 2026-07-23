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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTrisha Krishnan Watches Vijay’s Jana Nayagan In Chennai Theatre: Watch

Trisha Krishnan Watches Vijay’s Jana Nayagan In Chennai Theatre: Watch

Trisha Krishnan was seen watching the film Jana Nayagan at a theatre in Chennai. She watched the first-day, first show of the film.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 03:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trisha Krishnan watched Vijay's final film
  • Viral videos captured her arrival at Chennai's Rohini Silver Screens.
  • The film garnered strong fan response and positive reviews.

Trisha Krishnan, who is rumoured to be dating Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, watched the first-day, first show of his final film, Jana Nayagan. Several videos of the actor arriving at Rohini Silver Screens in Chennai have since gone viral on social media.

Trisha Watches Vijay’s Film

One viral video shows Trisha arriving at the theatre in her car before stepping out and making her way inside to watch the film.

In another clip, she is seen entering the cinema hall. When asked by reporters how she was feeling, Trisha simply replied that she was “looking forward to watching it”.

Trisha wasn’t the only celebrity to catch the film on its opening day. Keerthy Suresh, Anirudh Ravichander, Mamitha Baiju, and several others were also spotted at theatres across Tamil Nadu for the first-day, first-show.

ALSO READ| Jana Nayagan Review: ‘Ballot-Proof’ Entertainment As Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Delivers Final Cinematic Manifesto

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan released in theatres today to an overwhelming response from fans. The film follows Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a man serving a prison sentence who befriends a police officer behind bars. After the officer dies in an unfortunate incident, Thalapathy takes responsibility for raising his young daughter, who eventually becomes the most important person in his life.

ALSO READ | Jana Nayagan First Reviews: Fans Celebrate Vijay’s Final Film In Theatres, Critics Say ‘Mediocre First Half’

In our review, we wrote, “If you want to know what true larger-than-life heroism looks like, watch Jana Nayagan, which has been released in Hindi as Jan Neta.”

The review further noted, “The film is packed with the trademark heroism South Indian cinema is known for. Vijay is repeatedly addressed as ‘Thalapathy’, and audiences get to witness the screen presence and swagger that made him a superstar.”

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 03:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai Vijay Trisha Krishnan
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