Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trisha Krishnan celebrates movie success with behind-the-scenes photos.

Fans interpret her 'magical May' caption as a political hint.

Speculation links her post to actor Vijay's political aspirations.

Previous events connect Trisha and Vijay to recent political milestones.

Trisha Krishnan shared a post celebrating the success of Karuppu, which also stars Suriya and is directed by RJ Balaji. She posted behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets on Instagram and captioned them as “magical May”.

Fans soon began linking the caption to actor and TVK chief Vijay in the comments section with pictures of the two together, interpreting the phrase “one more for the win” as a possible subtle reference to him becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

Trisha Krishnan Celebrates Karuppu Success

“My magical May said, one more for the win,” she wrote in the caption, adding, “Just good things,” along with a nazar amulet emoji.

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The post featured pictures of Trisha alongside RJ Balaji and Suriya. Karuppu released last Friday and has so far minted Rs 161.04 crore worldwide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

How Did Social Media Users React?

After going through her post, social media users soon flocked to the comments section of the post, where they talked about Trisha and Vijay, who have long been rumoured to be dating.

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“The caption says everything,” said one social media user.

Another added, “Everything was good until I checked the caption.”

A third fan tried decoding the caption and commented, “One more for the win: 1-TN elections, 2-Karuppu.”

“Code word accepted, one more for the win,” posted a fourth.

A fifth social media user added, “Everyone understands the caption but we can’t prove it.”

Trisha’s ‘Magical May’

A lot happened in Tamil Nadu politics and cinema in early May related to actor-politician Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan. On May 4, Vijay’s political outfit, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), achieved a major milestone by reportedly emerging as the single largest party in the elections. Coincidentally, the same day Trisha celebrated her 43rd birthday, during which she made headlines by visiting the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's residence.

Following deliberations regarding the majority mark between the Governor and TVK, Vijay officially took the oath of office as Chief Minister on May 10. Trisha was among the notable attendees at the swearing-in ceremony, where she was observed interacting warmly with Vijay’s parents. In contrast, the new Chief Minister's wife and children were absent from the event. The public intrigue deepened the following day when Trisha posted images from the inauguration online, adding the caption, “The love is always louder.”

Vijay and Trisha share a celebrated history in Kollywood, having starred together in massive hits such as Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi.