'The Love Is Always Louder': Trisha's First Post After Vijay's Oath Taking Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Trisha Krishnan attended Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's swearing-in ceremony.

She posted her photos after Vijay's oath taking.

Trisha wore a seafoam-green saree with gold motifs.

She was seen hugging CM Vijay's mother, Shobha Chandrasekhar.

As actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay stepped into a new chapter as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, one unexpected moment grabbed just as much attention online.

Trisha Krishnan, who attended the high-profile ceremony, shared a post soon after and it didn’t take long for her words to set social media abuzz.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Trisha Krishnan Holds Back Tears As Vijay Gives First Address As Tamil Nadu CM

A Post That Sparked Conversation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

Shortly after the swearing-in at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Trisha took to social media with a set of photographs. It was her caption that truly caught attention.

“The love is always louder.”

The line quickly gained traction, with many online interpreting it in different ways, especially in light of ongoing speculation surrounding her presence at the ceremony.

A Graceful Appearance At The Event

For the occasion, Trisha chose a seafoam-green saree paired with a blouse detailed in gold motifs. Her look was completed with a neatly tied bun adorned with a white gajra, understated makeup, and elegant jewellery featuring red stones.

The ceremony itself was a significant political milestone, drawing prominent leaders and public figures. Among those present were Anandiben Patel and several senior ministers, adding to the scale and importance of the event.

ALSO READ: Vijay Trolled Online After Viral Video Shows Him Not Singing ‘Vande Mataram’ During Oath Taking: Watch

Moments Beyond The Stage

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Actor Trisha Krishnan leaves from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai after attending the oath-taking ceremony of TVK Chief Vijay as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/p9ah5mn0Om — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026

As the ceremony concluded, Trisha found herself surrounded by fans and media outside the venue. Despite the rush, she remained composed while security escorted her through the crowd.

In a moment that didn’t go unnoticed, she was also seen greeting Vijay’s mother, Shobha Chandrasekhar, with a warm hug.