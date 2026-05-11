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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'The Love Is Always Louder': Trisha's First Post After Vijay's Oath Taking Goes Viral

'The Love Is Always Louder': Trisha's First Post After Vijay's Oath Taking Goes Viral

Trisha Krishnan’s post after Vijay’s swearing-in as Tamil Nadu CM has gone viral. Her caption, “The love is always louder,” sparks widespread online reactions.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 11 May 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Trisha Krishnan attended Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's swearing-in ceremony.
  • She posted her photos after Vijay's oath taking.
  • Trisha wore a seafoam-green saree with gold motifs.
  • She was seen hugging CM Vijay's mother, Shobha Chandrasekhar.

As actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay stepped into a new chapter as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, one unexpected moment grabbed just as much attention online.

Trisha Krishnan, who attended the high-profile ceremony, shared a post soon after and it didn’t take long for her words to set social media abuzz.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Trisha Krishnan Holds Back Tears As Vijay Gives First Address As Tamil Nadu CM

A Post That Sparked Conversation

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

Shortly after the swearing-in at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Trisha took to social media with a set of photographs. It was her caption that truly caught attention.

“The love is always louder.”

The line quickly gained traction, with many online interpreting it in different ways, especially in light of ongoing speculation surrounding her presence at the ceremony.

A Graceful Appearance At The Event

For the occasion, Trisha chose a seafoam-green saree paired with a blouse detailed in gold motifs. Her look was completed with a neatly tied bun adorned with a white gajra, understated makeup, and elegant jewellery featuring red stones.

The ceremony itself was a significant political milestone, drawing prominent leaders and public figures. Among those present were Anandiben Patel and several senior ministers, adding to the scale and importance of the event.

ALSO READ: Vijay Trolled Online After Viral Video Shows Him Not Singing ‘Vande Mataram’ During Oath Taking: Watch

Moments Beyond The Stage

As the ceremony concluded, Trisha found herself surrounded by fans and media outside the venue. Despite the rush, she remained composed while security escorted her through the crowd.

In a moment that didn’t go unnoticed, she was also seen greeting Vijay’s mother, Shobha Chandrasekhar, with a warm hug.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Trisha Krishnan post after attending the Tamil Nadu CM's swearing-in ceremony?

Trisha Krishnan posted a set of photographs on social media with the caption, 'The love is always louder.' This caption sparked significant online discussion.

How was Trisha Krishnan dressed for the event?

Trisha wore a seafoam-green saree with a gold-motif blouse. Her look was accessorized with a bun, a white gajra, understated makeup, and red-stone jewelry.

Who else was present at the swearing-in ceremony?

The ceremony was attended by prominent leaders and public figures, including Anandiben Patel and several senior ministers.

What interaction did Trisha Krishnan have after the ceremony?

After the ceremony, Trisha was seen giving a warm hug to Vijay's mother, Shobha Chandrasekhar, which was widely shared on social media.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 May 2026 12:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trisha Krishnan Tamil Nadu Politics ENtertainment News TVK Vijay Tamil Nadu CM
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