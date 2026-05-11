When Trisha Krishnan Opened Up On Marriage And Personal Life Amid Affair Rumours With Vijay

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom She awaits finding the right partner and is content alone.

Trisha Krishnan has been making headlines for her personal life rather than her films lately. She has been in the news over rumours of her alleged relationship and possible marriage with Thalapathy Vijay. Recently, she was seen with Vijay and his family at the Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony, where she appeared emotional, even teary-eyed, while celebrating his success. At 43, Trisha is still unmarried, and here’s what she had once said about marriage.

Trisha Krishnan’s Broken Engagement

Even before being linked with Vijay, Trisha has often been in the spotlight for her personal life. In 2015, at the peak of her career, she got engaged to Chennai-based businessman Varun Manian. Fans were happy about the news, but the engagement was called off within just five months.

About two years later, in a 2017 interview, Trisha shared that she believes in marriage but does not want to get married due to societal pressure or age. According to her, marriage should happen only when there is love and emotional compatibility.

Link-Up With Rana Daggubati

Trisha’s name was also linked with Rana Daggubati. After her broken engagement, there were strong rumours about their relationship. A picture of the two also went viral on social media, where Rana was seen kissing her.

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Although they never officially confirmed their relationship, Rana later revealed on Koffee With Karan in 2018 that he had dated Trisha for a brief period before they eventually parted ways.

Rumours With Thalapathy Vijay

Currently, Trisha is once again in the spotlight due to rumours involving Vijay. The two were seen together on screen after nearly 15 years in the film Leo.

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After that, Trisha praised Vijay at the SIIMA Awards and wished him luck for his new journey in politics. Soon after, the two were spotted together at public events, which further fueled speculation about their relationship. Reports also claimed that Vijay’s wife made allegations of an extramarital affair, which added to the ongoing buzz.

Trisha About Marriage

In an interview with India Glitz nine years ago, Trisha opened up about her views on marriage. She said that she does not know when she will get married, as it completely depends on finding the right person.

She added that she wants to feel certain about spending her entire life with someone. Trisha also mentioned that she does not believe in divorce and would only want to marry when she is truly happy in a relationship. She said that she has seen both successful and broken marriages around her, and she would only take the step when she finds the right partner. Otherwise, she is completely fine on her own.

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On the work front, Trisha will next be seen sharing screen space with Suriya in the film Karuppu, which is scheduled to release in theatres on May 14, 2026.