Trisha Krishnan Offered Rs 12 Cr Project By Udhayanidhi Stalin: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trisha Krishnan reportedly offered Rs 12 crore film by Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Political and film circles buzzing over Trisha's potential project.

Trisha's film 'Karuppu' with Suriya set for release May 14.

Trisha's remuneration now estimated between Rs 10-12 crore.

Trisha Krishnan is once again in the spotlight after reports claimed that she has been offered a major film project worth Rs 12 crore by Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and son of former Chief Minister MK Stalin. The reports have started discussions in both political and film circles. She, however, has not issued any official confirmation yet regarding the acceptance of the offer.

Trisha Krishnan Offered Rs 12 Cr Project

According to reports, Trisha is being considered for the lead role in the project. Given that Vijay has now become the Tamil Nadu CM and Udhayanidhi Stalin is in opposition, it is to be seen if she accepts the film. This has added an extra layer of curiosity, as Trisha is widely associated with Vijay through their popular on-screen pairing and continued public interest in their personal lives.

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The timing of the report has also added to the buzz, coming shortly after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay secured a trust vote with 144 “ayes”. While the political developments continue to dominate headlines, Trisha’s name entering the conversation has further amplified public interest.

Trisha, Suriya’s Film To Release Tomorrow

Trisha is also in the news for her upcoming film Karuppu, starring opposite Suriya. The action drama, directed by RJ Balaji, is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on May 14. The film features Suriya in a dual role as Saravanan and Karuppuswamy, while Trisha plays lawyer Preethi. RJ Balaji also appears in a key role as the antagonist Baby Kannan.

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The film will release in Telugu under the title Veerabhadrudu. In addition, Tamil Nadu has reportedly approved special 9 AM early morning shows for the first two days of release, further adding to the anticipation surrounding the project.

Several reports suggest that Trisha has started charging a higher fee, with her current remuneration estimated between Rs 10 and Rs 12 crore per film. Her successful pairing with Suriya and Vijay, along with acclaimed performances in films like Ponniyin Selvan, has strengthened her position in the Tamil film industry.

As speculation continues around the proposed Rs 12 crore project, attention remains on whether Trisha will take it up while preparing for the release of Karuppu.