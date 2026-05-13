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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesTrisha Krishnan Offered Rs 12 Cr Project By Udhayanidhi Stalin: Report

Trisha Krishnan Offered Rs 12 Cr Project By Udhayanidhi Stalin: Report

Trisha Krishnan’s film Karuppu, starring opposite Suriya, is set to hit theatres tomorrow.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 13 May 2026 11:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trisha Krishnan reportedly offered Rs 12 crore film by Udhayanidhi Stalin.
  • Political and film circles buzzing over Trisha's potential project.
  • Trisha's film 'Karuppu' with Suriya set for release May 14.
  • Trisha's remuneration now estimated between Rs 10-12 crore.

Trisha Krishnan is once again in the spotlight after reports claimed that she has been offered a major film project worth Rs 12 crore by Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and son of former Chief Minister MK Stalin. The reports have started discussions in both political and film circles. She, however, has not issued any official confirmation yet regarding the acceptance of the offer.

Trisha Krishnan Offered Rs 12 Cr Project

According to reports, Trisha is being considered for the lead role in the project. Given that Vijay has now become the Tamil Nadu CM and Udhayanidhi Stalin is in opposition, it is to be seen if she accepts the film. This has added an extra layer of curiosity, as Trisha is widely associated with Vijay through their popular on-screen pairing and continued public interest in their personal lives. 

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The timing of the report has also added to the buzz, coming shortly after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay secured a trust vote with 144 “ayes”. While the political developments continue to dominate headlines, Trisha’s name entering the conversation has further amplified public interest.

Trisha, Suriya’s Film To Release Tomorrow

Trisha is also in the news for her upcoming film Karuppu, starring opposite Suriya. The action drama, directed by RJ Balaji, is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on May 14. The film features Suriya in a dual role as Saravanan and Karuppuswamy, while Trisha plays lawyer Preethi. RJ Balaji also appears in a key role as the antagonist Baby Kannan.

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The film will release in Telugu under the title Veerabhadrudu. In addition, Tamil Nadu has reportedly approved special 9 AM early morning shows for the first two days of release, further adding to the anticipation surrounding the project.

Several reports suggest that Trisha has started charging a higher fee, with her current remuneration estimated between Rs 10 and Rs 12 crore per film. Her successful pairing with Suriya and Vijay, along with acclaimed performances in films like Ponniyin Selvan, has strengthened her position in the Tamil film industry.

As speculation continues around the proposed Rs 12 crore project, attention remains on whether Trisha will take it up while preparing for the release of Karuppu.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has Trisha Krishnan been offered a Rs 12 crore film project?

Reports claim that Trisha Krishnan has been offered a major film project worth Rs 12 crore by Udhayanidhi Stalin. However, she has not yet officially confirmed accepting the offer.

What is the significance of Trisha's potential film with Udhayanidhi Stalin given the current political climate?

The offer has sparked discussions due to Udhayanidhi Stalin being in the opposition while Vijay is the Chief Minister. This political context adds curiosity, especially given Trisha's association with Vijay.

When is Trisha Krishnan's film with Suriya scheduled to release?

Trisha's upcoming film with Suriya, titled Karuppu, is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 14. The film will also be released in Telugu as Veerabhadrudu.

What is Trisha Krishnan's estimated remuneration per film?

Several reports suggest Trisha has increased her fee, with her current remuneration estimated to be between Rs 10 and Rs 12 crore per film.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 11:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Trisha Krishnan Udhayanidhi Stalin Tamil NAdu TVK
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