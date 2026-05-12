Tribeny Rai's 'Shape of Momo' Is Coming to Theatres, and It Has Some Big Names Behind It

"Shape of Momo", the critically-acclaimed debut feature by filmmaker Tribeny Rai, is set for its theatrical release on May 29 in India and Nepal via Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media.

Cannes-winner Payal Kapadia and filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti have boarded as executive producers for the film, which is set in a Himalayan village in Sikkim and traces the lives of women across generations within a single family, shaped by emotional inheritances, silences, and everyday negotiations.

It also reflects the complexity of one’s relationship with home as both a place of comfort and something that can, at times, hold one back.

The film features an ensemble cast of late Bhanu Maya Rai, Gaumaya Gurung, Pashupati Rai, Rahul Mukhia and Shyamashree Sherpa.

"Shape of Momo" has screened at the Busan International Film Festival as well as San Sebastián International Film Festival. Rai praised Spirit Media and Kapadia for championing her film.

"Shape of Momo' is my debut feature, told from a personal lens and shaped by the women and experiences around me. As someone who observes closely, I always felt my first film had to come from that space.

"To now have the film release in theatres in India feels like a significant milestone for our team. We make films with the hope of experiencing them on the big screen, but we’re also aware of the challenges independent films like ours face, so to see it come together like this feels surreal but also rewarding." Kapadia called "Shape of Momo" a deeply moving coming-of-age story of a young woman conflicted by her yearning for a home.

"The film feels refreshingly contemporary and Tribeny's stance is strong and uncompromising yet by the end very touching as well. I am so thrilled that this layered film - after a commendable festival journey around the world- will now find its way to audiences across India. I really hope more people come and see this wonderful movie," said Kapadia, who is heading the Cannes Critics Week jury this year. Produced by Dalley Khorsani Production in co-production with Kathkala Films, "Shape of Momo" explores womanhood and relationships, with a crew led largely by women.

Daggubati, whose banner had also released Kapadia's Cannes Grand Prix winner "All We Imagine As Light" in theatres in India, said "Shape of Momo" is a quietly powerful film that gently unfolds and stays with the audience.

"Tribeny brings a very personal lens to the film. She has a refreshing distinct voice as a filmmaker in the way she observes her characters and their world. At Spirit, we’re drawn to stories that are deeply rooted in their world and told with emotional honesty, and 'Shape of Momo' really reflects that," he said.

Executive producer Zoya Akhtar said the film is a deeply personal peek into the lives of three generation of Sikkimese women.

"With rare emotional truth, Tribeny Rai’s voice as a filmmaker is confident and clear. We love watching stories from across India, stories that bring distinct, lived-in perspectives and expand the world of Indian cinema. We are so excited that the audience that may never have visited parts of our diverse and lush country, including places like Sikkim, will now get to experience a beautiful and authentic story from there in the cinema,” she said.

Kagti, who was born in Assam, also praised Rai for making the film with sensitivity, warmth and emotional insight. She pointed out that many interesting new voices are emerging from north east.

"There’s an intimacy to the storytelling, but also an expansiveness in the way it engages with family, intergenerational bonds, womanhood, quiet rebellion, and identity. The film arrives at a moment when some of the most exciting independent cinema in India is emerging from newer voices and regions, especially from the Northeast.

"Films like 'Boong', 'Raptures' and 'Village Rockstars' have opened up exciting new creative possibilities within Indian independent cinema, and it’s wonderful to see 'Shape of Momo' become part of that journey."

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