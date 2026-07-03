Travis Kelce Responds After AI Wedding Photo With Taylor Swift Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Travis Kelce humorously reacted to a viral AI wedding photo.

Celebrity sightings in New York fueled Swift-Kelce wedding speculation.

Venue preparations continued, but no wedding plans confirmed publicly.

Travis Kelce has responded with humour after a fake AI-generated wedding photo featuring himself, Taylor Swift and comedian Bert Kreischer went viral online, adding another twist to the ongoing speculation surrounding the couple's rumoured wedding celebrations in New York City.

While neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed the reports, recent celebrity sightings and activity around a major New York venue have continued to fuel speculation.

Travis Kelce Reacts To Viral AI Wedding Image

A digitally created image shared by comedian Bert Kreischer on Instagram sparked fresh online conversation after it appeared to show Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce posing in wedding attire alongside the comedian.

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In the AI-generated picture, Swift and Kelce are seen smiling at the camera, while Kreischer appears distracted, looking away from the lens. Playing along with the joke, Kreischer captioned the post by claiming the photo captured the moment Travis Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, called him over for a drink.

"The moment @jason.kelce called me over to the bar for a shot," Kreischer wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bert Kreischer (@bertkreischer)

Rather than ignoring the post, Travis Kelce embraced the joke. The NFL star reacted in the comments with a string of laughing emojis, signalling he found the viral image amusing.

Celebrity Sightings Add To Wedding Speculation

Speculation surrounding the couple intensified after several of Taylor Swift's close friends were spotted in New York City in recent days.

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, pop star Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello were all seen in the city on July 1, just ahead of what has been widely rumoured to be a rehearsal dinner.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez appeared to hint at attending the celebrations. According to E! News, she shared an Instagram Stories post on July 2 saying she wished her husband, Benny Blanco, could be there with her.

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Donna Kelce And Other Guests Spotted In New York

Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, was also seen arriving in New York ahead of the reported celebrations. She was later spotted at Madison Square Garden after landing in the city via LaGuardia Airport.

At the same time, Bleachers frontman and Taylor Swift's longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, along with his former partner Lena Dunham, were separately photographed in New York wearing black-tie outfits, appearing to be on their way to the event, according to E! News.

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Further fuelling the rumours, Madison Square Garden appeared to be undergoing extensive preparations. Crews were seen outside the venue installing what looked like a new carpeted entrance and a disco ball display, suggesting a large-scale event was being organised.

Despite the growing speculation and widespread online buzz, neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce has publicly confirmed any wedding plans.