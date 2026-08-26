Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Huma Qureshi praised Kiara Advani's dedication on

Kiara Advani filmed a rain scene, six months pregnant.

Huma, despite headache, found Kiara's commitment inspiring.

Kiara Advani's dedication to Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups has won praise from co-star Huma Qureshi. The actor recalled shooting a rain sequence while Kiara was around six months pregnant. Speaking at the film’s pre-release event in Chennai, Huma said she was struggling with a severe headache during the shoot, but seeing Kiara continue without complaining left her deeply inspired.

ALSO READ: 'Toxic' Day 1 Box Office Collection: Yash's Action Thriller Crosses Rs 14 Cr On Opening Day

Huma Qureshi Recalls Shooting The Rain Scene With Kiara Advani

Huma made it clear that her anecdote had nothing to do with the film’s plot before describing the challenging shoot. “Guys, I have to say a few things about Kiara, it’s not a spoiler.”

She recalled a scene that required both actresses to shoot while being drenched in heavy rain. The conditions were uncomfortable for Huma, who was dealing with a bad headache, but Kiara’s determination changed the way she approached the situation.

She said, “But, there was a scene where we were a part of, there was a lot of rain involved,” Huma said. “And, she (Kiara) was just about to have her baby. And we were getting drenched in the rain and I had a terrible headache.”

#HumaQureshi about #KiaraAdvani

- I want to say something about Kiara. There was a scene we were both part of, and there was so much rain that I had a terrible headache.

- Whenever I thought about complaining, I would look at Kiara. She was six months pregnant, yet she stood… — Movie Tamil (@_MovieTamil) August 24, 2026

'She Was Standing Like A Rock'

Huma admitted that she had a terrible headache and repeatedly felt like complaining. Yet every time she looked at Kiara, who was around six months pregnant, she found herself pushing through.

She said, “Every single time I wanted to complain I would look at her and, you know she was what she 6 months?, almost pregnant,” Huma said, with Kiara confirming the timeline with a nod.

The actress was particularly impressed by how calmly Kiara continued with the scene. “And, she was just standing there doing that scene. Standing like a rock. Just looking at her I was like, ‘Oh my god, that is so inspiring.'

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About 'Toxic'

Set against a bygone era, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is based in Goa, where the region’s picturesque coastline stands in stark contrast to the operations of a powerful drug cartel. The film blends the atmosphere of its coastal setting with an action-packed gangster storyline.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is a 2026 Indian period action-gangster film starring Yash in a dual role. The film was released worldwide on August 26, 2026.

The ensemble cast features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. With a reported budget of Rs 500 crore, the film ranks among the most expensive Indian productions.