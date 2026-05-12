Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Daughters inspired her journey of self-acceptance and uniqueness.

Rubina Dilaik is back on Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actor, who first appeared on Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show in 2022, is all set to return for season 15. But before the cameras start rolling, Rubina sat down for a conversation that had little to do with stunts and a lot to do with something far more personal which is learning to be okay with who she is.

In a candid interview with Screen, Rubina talked about the years she spent struggling with her confidence, particularly around her looks, and how the early days of her career were harder than most people would imagine.

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'I Never Had That Confidence In My Looks'

Rubina did not mince words when talking about what she went through. She said she came into the industry carrying what she called “baby fat,” and that people around her had a lot to say about it.

“People used to call me Himachali Seb,” she recalled. “They would comment on my baby fat and baby chin.”

But the comments that stayed with her the longest came from a director. He told her, plainly, that her face looked negative and that she would never be cast as a protagonist. “Your face is so negative, you should do negative roles. I don’t think anybody will cast you in a positive role or as a protagonist,” she quoted him as saying.

She was also wearing braces at the time. Between the comments about her appearance and that remark from the director, Rubina said she found herself constantly questioning whether she was good enough.

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How She Found Her Way Through It

It was not a quick process. Rubina said it took her years to understand herself and figure out what she actually wanted. "There were a lot of maybes," she said. "It took a lot of time to understand who I am and where I want to head."

What eventually helped her was a shift in thinking. She realised that trying to look or be like someone else meant losing herself entirely. "I felt if I had to look like others, then I am not Rubina Dilaik," she said.

She also spoke about her daughters and how that became a reason to push through. She said she could not teach them to embrace their uniqueness if she had not done it herself first. "We have unique imprints, and if I cannot acknowledge that, I will not be able to give that to my daughters. It took a great deal to overcome that."

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As for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Rubina will be joined by a mix of returning faces and new contestants. Jasmine Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Vishal Aditya Singh and Avika Gor are among those reportedly coming back. New additions to the season include Ruhaanika Dhawan, Orry, Harsh Gujral, Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhat and Gaurav Khanna, among others.