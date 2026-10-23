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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTom Skerritt, ‘Alien’ And ‘Top Gun’ Star, Dies At 93 In Seattle

Tom Skerritt, ‘Alien’ And ‘Top Gun’ Star, Dies At 93 In Seattle

Tom Skerritt died in Seattle on Wednesday. He is survived by his wife, Julie Tokashiki, and four children - Andy, Matt, Erin and Colin - from his previous marriages to Charlotte Shanks and Sue Oran.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 11:46 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Veteran actor Tom Skerritt, 93, died Wednesday in Seattle.
  • He gained fame in Alien, Top Gun, and Picket Fences.
  • His extensive career spanned nearly six decades in Hollywood.

Veteran American actor Tom Skerritt, best known for his roles in Alien, Top Gun and the television series Picket Fences, has died at the age of 93. According to Variety, his publicist said Skerritt died of natural causes in Seattle on Wednesday.

‘Heartbroken By The Loss’

“We are heartbroken by his loss,” Skerritt’s family said in a statement quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

“While the world knew Tom through his remarkable acting career, we knew him for his humour, curiosity, wisdom, generosity and the love he brought into our lives,” the statement read. It added that he cared deeply about imagination, creativity, storytelling, service, veterans, the natural world and helping others discover and share their voices.

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Skerritt is survived by his wife, Julie Tokashiki, whom he married in 1998, and his four children - Andy, Matt, Erin and Colin - from his previous marriages to Charlotte Shanks and Sue Oran.

Tom Skerritt’s Last Instagram Post

The actor last posted in April this year on Instagram. The post was about a film that changed an industry. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tom Skerritt (@therealtomskerritt)

About Tom Skerritt

Born in Detroit, Skerritt studied at Wayne State University and the University of California, Los Angeles, and served in the US Air Force. He made his feature-film debut in the 1962 Korean War drama War Hunt. Over a career spanning nearly six decades, he worked extensively in both film and television, taking on roles across a range of genres.

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One of his most acclaimed television performances came in David E. Kelley’s CBS dramedy Picket Fences, in which he played Jimmy Brock, the sheriff of an eccentric small town. The role earned him a Primetime Emmy Award in 1993 and another nomination the following year.

On the big screen, Skerritt played Dallas, the captain of the spaceship Nostromo, in Ridley Scott’s 1979 science-fiction horror classic Alien. In 1986, he appeared in Tony Scott’s blockbuster Top Gun as Commander Mike “Viper” Metcalf, an instructor at the US Navy’s elite fighter pilot school.

His other notable credits included playing surgeon Duke Forrest in Robert Altman’s MASH (1970), a Presbyterian minister in Robert Redford’s A River Runs Through It (1992), and a role in Seth MacFarlane’s comedy Ted (2012).

With a career that spanned generations, Skerritt leaves behind a lasting legacy across film and television.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and how did Tom Skerritt pass away?

Tom Skerritt died at the age of 93 of natural causes in Seattle on Wednesday. His publicist confirmed his passing.

What were some of Tom Skerritt's most notable acting roles?

He was well-known for his roles in Top Gun and Alien.

Did Tom Skerritt receive any major awards during his career?

Yes, he earned a Primetime Emmy Award in 1993 for his performance as Jimmy Brock in the CBS dramedy.

Who survives Tom Skerritt?

Tom Skerritt is survived by his wife, Julie Tokashiki, and his four children: Andy, Matt, Erin, and Colin.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 23 Oct 2026 11:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Alien Seattle Top Gun ENtertainment News Tom Skerritt
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