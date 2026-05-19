Tom Kane was widely remembered for voicing Professor Utonium in the animated series The Powerpuff Girls. His voice also defined a generation of animated television.
Tom Kane, Voice Of Professor Utonium In 'The Powerpuff Girls,' Dies At 64
Tom Kane, voice of Professor Utonium in The Powerpuff Girls and Admiral Ackbar in Star Wars, died at 64 due to complications from a 2020 stroke that took away his ability to speak.
- Voice actor Tom Kane, known for Professor Utonium, dies at 64.
- Kane's voice defined a generation in
- He voiced iconic characters in
- A devoted father, Kane leaves behind a large family.
Tom Kane, the voice actor widely remembered for bringing Professor Utonium to life in the beloved animated series The Powerpuff Girls, has passed away. He was 64. His representative, Zach McGinnis, confirmed the news to TMZ, calling it the loss of a voice that defined a generation of animated television. Kane had been battling the aftermath of a stroke he suffered in November 2020. The stroke affected the left side of his brain, which left the right side of his body weakened and took away his ability to speak in his final years. He was hospitalised in Kansas City, where he eventually passed away on May 18.
READ MORE | Diana Penty Turns Heads In A Futuristic Red Gown At Cannes 2026
Known For The Powerpuff Girls
Beyond The Powerpuff Girls, Kane built an impressive body of work across some of the biggest franchises in entertainment. He voiced Admiral Ackbar in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and also lent his voice to Jedi Master Yoda and Admiral Yularen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, cementing his place in both animation and cinematic history.
READ MORE | Salman Khan Issues Statement After Cryptic Post On 'Loneliness' Leaves Mom Concerned
Man Behind The Mic
In a statement shared with TMZ, McGinnis paid tribute to the man beyond the microphone.
"Though his voice may now be silent, the characters, stories and love he gave to the world will live on forever," the statement read.
He also described Kane as a devoted husband and father who, alongside his wife, built a family of nine children, three biological and six welcomed through adoption and fostering.
Before You Go
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
What was Tom Kane most famously known for?
What caused Tom Kane's passing?
Tom Kane passed away at the age of 64. He had been battling the aftermath of a stroke he suffered in November 2020, which affected his ability to speak.
Did Tom Kane work on any other major franchises?
Yes, besides The Powerpuff Girls, Kane voiced Admiral Ackbar in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Yoda and Admiral Yularen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
How many children did Tom Kane have?
Tom Kane and his wife had a family of nine children. This included three biological children and six through adoption and fostering.