'Tom Holland Is...': Elon Musk Responds To The Odyssey Review, Actor's Namesake Says THIS

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Elon Musk's reply caused initial Tom Holland confusion.

Musk insulted historian Tom Holland regarding

Musk repeatedly criticized film's casting, diversity, and integrity.

Despite criticism,

Elon Musk has found himself at the centre of another social media storm after replying to a post by historian Tom Holland while many users initially believed he was referring to actor Tom Holland, who stars in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film The Odyssey. The confusion quickly spread across X before it became clear that Musk's response was aimed at the British historian, who had praised the film after watching it. The exchange has reignited debate around Musk's repeated criticism of Nolan's adaptation, even as early reactions from critics have described the film as one of the year's strongest cinematic achievements.

Elon Musk Vs Tom Holland

The latest exchange began after historian Tom Holland, author and co-host of The Rest Is History podcast, shared his thoughts on Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. Calling it "the best cinematic adaptation of a Greek myth I have ever seen," Holland also posted a Guardian review and criticised those judging the film without watching it first. Musk responded with a brief insult, without clarifying which Tom Holland he meant. Since actor Tom Holland plays Telemachus in Nolan's film, many social media users initially assumed the Tesla CEO had aimed at the Spider-Man star.

Very happy to say it again. The Odyssey is an amazing film, and missing out on seeing it because you think it’s woke or whatever is cutting off your nose to spite your face. Your loss. https://t.co/B2FiL2zwxD — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) July 8, 2026

It soon became evident that Musk was replying to the historian, who appeared unfazed by the criticism. "Very happy to say it again. The Odyssey is an amazing film," Holland posted. "Missing out on seeing it because you think it's woke or whatever is cutting off your nose to spite your face. Your loss." To which Elon Musk replied with "Tom Holland is such a cuck"

Musk's Long-Running Criticism

The online exchange is the latest chapter in Musk's months-long criticism of The Odyssey. Since the film's casting announcements, he has repeatedly questioned several creative decisions. His criticism first gained attention after Lupita Nyong'o was cast as Helen of Troy. Reacting to the announcement, Musk claimed Nolan had "lost his integrity" and later accused the filmmaker of "desecrating the Odyssey", linking the film to the Academy Awards' diversity standards.

Musk has also amplified posts criticising Elliot Page's casting and agreed with claims suggesting the film was part of an effort to "destroy Western Civilization."

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Critics Praise The Odyssey

Despite the online backlash, The Odyssey has received glowing first reactions from critics. According to early reviews shared online, Discussing Film managing editor Andrew J. Salazar described it as a "staggering achievement," while critic Simon Thompson called it "flawless filmmaking, every inch as epic as you'd expect." IndieWire's Anne Thompson also tipped the film as a leading Best Picture contender and predicted a strong awards campaign for Matt Damon.

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While Elon Musk continues to question Christopher Nolan's creative choices, the film's overwhelmingly positive early reception suggests The Odyssey is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about releases of the year.