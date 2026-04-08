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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesTMKOC's Disha Vakani Makes Headlines Again, Wedding Photos Go Viral

TMKOC's Disha Vakani Makes Headlines Again, Wedding Photos Go Viral

As fans revisit Disha Vakani’s journey after her father’s demise, her wedding pictures are going viral across social media

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 07:04 PM (IST)
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Actress Disha Vakani has lost her father Bhim Vakani on April 7. Since then, her personal life has been making headlines. Her wedding album has started circulating widely on social media, drawing attention from fans who are revisiting cherished moments from her life. 

Disha Vakani’s Absence From Television

Disha Vakani, best known for her role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Daya Jethalal Gada, has not been seen on the show for several years. Even now, many fans continue to hope for her return. However, the actress has not made any official statement about coming back.

A Look Back At Her Wedding

Disha Vakani got married on November 24, 2015, to Mumbai-based businessman Mayur Pandya. Their wedding was held following traditional Gujarati customs. In the photos circulating online, Disha is seen dressed in a traditional bridal look, wearing detailed jewellery and attire that reflects Gujarati culture.

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Beautiful Moments From The Ceremony

The wedding pictures capture several rituals and moments shared with family members. In one of the images, her father Bhim Vakani is seen blessing the couple. Other photos show Disha and Mayur sharing happy and light moments with their loved ones during the celebrations.

A Private Life Away From The Spotlight

Mayur Pandya is not active on social media, and only a few of his pictures are available publicly. Over the years, the couple has maintained a private life. They are now parents to two children, and Disha has been focusing on her family.

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Why She Has Not Returned To The Show

According to reports, Disha Vakani has not returned to television due to personal and family commitments. It is said that her in-laws prefer that she avoid late working hours, which has made it difficult for her to return to regular shooting schedules.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does Disha Vakani have children?

Yes, Disha Vakani and her husband Mayur Pandya are parents to two children. She has been focusing on her family life.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 07:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Disha Vakani Disha Vakani Husband Daya Behen
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