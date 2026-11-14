Tinu Anand Recovers After Five Rib Fractures And Punctured Lung, Plans Comeback Next Month

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran actor Tinu Anand discharged, recovering at home now.

Suffered five fractured ribs, one punctured lung from fall.

Accident occurred at night after a fall in dark.

Hopes to resume shooting for film projects next month.

Veteran actor and filmmaker Tinu Anand has shared a reassuring update about his health after suffering five fractured ribs and a punctured lung in an accident at his residence. The 81-year-old actor was discharged from Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after spending 14 days there. He is currently recovering at home and has been advised complete bed rest. While he continues to regain his strength, Anand has expressed hope of returning to work next month, offering relief to fans concerned about his health.

Health Update

Tinu Anand has confirmed that his health is gradually improving following the accident. Speaking to IANS, the veteran actor said he was feeling much better after being discharged from the hospital. Anand was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where he remained under medical observation for 14 days.

He was discharged on Thursday, November 12, and is now recuperating at home. The actor suffered five rib fractures, with one of the broken ribs puncturing his lung. The injuries had caused him considerable pain and made even basic movements difficult.

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How Did He Get Injured?

Anand revealed that he suffered the injuries after falling at his residence during the night. Speaking to PTI, he explained that he was walking when the lights were switched off and suddenly fell.

He said, "I was walking in the night and the lights were not on, and suddenly I fell down and went to sleep after that." The following morning, he realised that he had sustained an injury, following which his daughter took him to the hospital. A CT scan revealed five fractures.

Recalling the difficult experience, the actor said he did not remember much of the time immediately following the accident but was relieved that he was recovering.

Return To Shooting

Despite the serious injuries, Anand is optimistic about returning to work. He told IANS that he is hoping to resume shooting from next month, once his recovery progresses.

The actor is currently following medical advice and has been asked to take complete bed rest. He is also undergoing physiotherapy at home to help him recover. Speaking to PTI, Anand said he was resting well and hoped to begin work on two South Indian film projects next month.

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Tinu Anand's Film Career

Tinu Anand has enjoyed a career spanning several decades as both an actor and filmmaker. As a director, he is known for films featuring Amitabh Bachchan, including Kaalia, Shahenshah, Main Azaad Hoon and Major Saab.

As an actor, he has appeared in films such as Agneepath, Damini, Dabangg, Ghajini, Saathiya, Bluffmaster! and Merry Christmas. He was also seen in the Telugu film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.

His upcoming projects include Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, in which he is expected to reprise his character from the first instalment, and Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak. For now, the veteran actor is focusing on his recovery, with hopes of returning to the sets next month.