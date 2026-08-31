Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tina Ahuja's Raksha Bandhan celebration saw Govinda's noticeable absence.

His absence fueled speculation regarding his ongoing marital rift.

Sunita withdrew divorce plea, citing Govinda's alleged second marriage plans.

Govinda later accused Sunita of defamation for her comments.

Tina Ahuja celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her family and gave fans a glimpse of the festivities by sharing pictures and videos on social media. While the family moments caught the attention of many, fans were also quick to notice that Govinda was missing from the celebrations.

His absence sparked speculation online, with many linking it to the reported rift between Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, despite Sunita recently withdrawing her divorce plea against the actor.

Tina Ahuja’s Raksha Bandhan Celebration

Sharing a glimpse of the celebrations on social media, Tina captioned her post, “Hamari wali Rakhi celebrations.”

The first picture features Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s children, Tina and Yashvardhan Singh, along with Krushna Abhishek and his sister Arti Singh. Another picture shows Sunita Ahuja posing for the camera.

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In one of the videos, Tina can be seen performing the Raksha Bandhan rituals with Yashvardhan. She applies a tika to his forehead, performs the aarti and then ties a rakhi around his wrist. In another clip, she is seen tying a rakhi to Krushna Abhishek.

A separate video shows Arti Singh performing the Raksha Bandhan rituals and tying a rakhi to Yashvardhan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Ahuja👸🏼🧸 (@tina.ahuja)

Sunita Ahuja On Withdrawing Her Divorce Plea

Tina’s Raksha Bandhan post comes days after Sunita Ahuja withdrew her divorce plea against Govinda. During a conversation with Rakhi Sawant, Sunita opened up about the reason behind her decision to seek a divorce in the first place. She allegedly claimed that Govinda was planning to marry for a second time.

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According to reports, Sunita said that this was the reason she had decided to file for divorce. She later withdrew the plea. Govinda, years ago, had revealed that his kundli has two marriages and that Sunita should be prepared for it.

Sunita Ahuja Called Govinda A ‘Sugar Daddy’

Govinda’s name has also been linked to Komal Rani Swarnkar, who is reportedly set to make her Bollywood debut with the actor’s upcoming film Roopa. The project is also being described as Govinda’s reported return to the big screen after nearly seven years, with the actor expected to share screen space with Komal.

After Govinda was spotted with Komal, Sunita reacted to the reports and referred to her husband as a “sugar daddy”. She also questioned his decision to be seen with a woman whom she claimed was around their daughter’s age, and said that he should be ashamed.

Sunita also questioned the film’s promotional activities, saying that the project should first be completed before its promotions begin.

‘Apni Hadd Mein Rahiye’: Govinda Responds to Sunita

Govinda later responded to Sunita’s comments in a video, accusing her of making repeated attempts to defame him.

The actor pointed out that several established male actors work alongside actresses who are significantly younger than them and argued that his professional association with Komal should not be used to tarnish his reputation.

Govinda also hit back at Sunita by telling her to “apni hadd mein rahiye” [stay within your limits].