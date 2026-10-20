Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Writer Apurva Asrani criticized India's shrinking space for dissent.

Asrani used Ramayana film criticism to illustrate growing intolerance.

Actor Yash urged open-minded viewing, ignoring minor film flaws.

Ramayana film, starring Kapoor and Yash, releases November 5.

Writer Apurva Asrani has criticised what he describes as India’s shrinking space for dissent in a social media post that references the debate around the Ramayana. His remarks came after actor Yash urged audiences to watch the film with an open mind and avoid focusing on minor visual effects flaws. Asrani’s post did not directly address Yash by name, but cited disliking the new Ramayana as one of several examples in a broader argument about freedom of expression. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravi Dubey, is scheduled for release on November 5.

Apurva Asrani’s Post On Dissent And Freedom Of Expression

In his post on X, formerly Twitter, Asrani listed several everyday actions and opinions to make his point about what he sees as a growing intolerance of disagreement. He wrote:

I won’t be surprised if they throw us in friggin’ Tihar Jail for disliking the new Ramayana, refusing to bang a thali to solve the oil crisis, or daring to eat a chicken burger on a Tuesday. Maybe even for switching off the TV during the supreme leader’s speech. That’s how far down the road to dictatorship India is sliding. Watching how Saurav & Ashutosh are being treated, it is sad to see how the Constitution of India has been reduced to a mockery. Raise your voice now, before even a joke, a question or the slightest disagreement becomes grounds for state retaliation. 🇮🇳 — Apurva M Asrani (@Apurvasrani) October 19, 2026

“I won’t be surprised if they throw us in friggin’ Tihar Jail for disliking the new Ramayana, refusing to bang a thali to solve the oil crisis, or daring to eat a chicken burger on a Tuesday. Maybe even for switching off the TV during the supreme leader’s speech. That’s how far down the road to dictatorship India is sliding. Watching how Saurav & Ashutosh are being treated, it is sad to see how the Constitution of India has been reduced to a mockery.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan Makes First Appearance After Tiger Shroff Firing Incident, Spotted With Heavy Security At Mumbai Airport

Raise your voice now, before even a joke, a question or the slightest disagreement becomes grounds for state retaliation.”

Asrani framed his remarks as a warning about freedom of expression and the right to question those in power. He also referred to the treatment of Saurav and Ashutosh, although the post, as shared, did not provide further details about the circumstances he was referring to.

His comments bring a political dimension to the discussion surrounding Ramayana, which has also faced online scrutiny over its visual effects and character designs.

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Film 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran' Release Hits Legal Roadblock Over Rs 8.85 Crore Dispute

Yash’s Appeal To Fans Over ‘Ramayana’ VFX

At a promotional event in Hyderabad, Yash urged audiences to approach Ramayana with an open mind and not let minor technical flaws overshadow the greater effort behind the film.

“If they like it, they will talk about it, but one thing I’ll tell you… Please don't try to find small faults; VFX, this-that. This chance won't come again. For years. If we lose people like him now, it will take more years. We'll go back,” he said. Yash added that the team had welcomed feedback and worked to address criticism.

“So let's see with an open mind. He has had the right intentions; any criticism, any correction, he has always taken it and tried to do it better,” he added.

He also appealed to fans across regional film industries to support the project if they enjoyed it, saying, “I request you from my side - all my well-wishers, fans, every cinema fan, Telugu industry, Kannada industry, Tamil industry, Malayalam industry, Hindi industry… For once, if you like the film, let’s come together and show the world.”

Producer Namit Malhotra had also acknowledged audience feedback on the film’s promotional material, saying the team was “listening closely”.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 5, following its planned world premiere in Los Angeles on October 27. As discussion around Ramayana continues, Asrani’s post shifts attention to a wider debate about criticism, public discourse and freedom of expression.