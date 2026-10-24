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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTiger Shroff Sells Khar West Mumbai Apartment For Rs 9 Crore Days After Firing Incident, Makes Rs 1.39 Cr

Tiger Shroff Sells Khar West Mumbai Apartment For Rs 9 Crore Days After Firing Incident, Makes Rs 1.39 Cr

Tiger Shroff has sold his Khar West apartment in Mumbai for Rs 9 crore, earning Rs 1.39 crore above its original purchase price, days after the firing incident involving his vehicle.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 07:51 PM (IST)

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has sold his apartment in Mumbai’s Khar West for Rs 9 crore, days after gunmen allegedly opened fire at his vehicle in the city. According to a report by The Economic Times, the property transaction was registered on Thursday, October 22, 2026. Shroff had purchased the apartment for Rs 7.61 crore in July 2018, making the latest sale worth approximately Rs 1.39 crore more than its original purchase price. The deal includes two covered parking spaces, while the buyer reportedly paid Rs 54 lakh in stamp duty. The firing case remains under police investigation.

Tiger Shroff Sells Khar West Apartment For Rs 9 Crore

According to The Economic Times, citing property registration documents accessed through real estate data analytics platform CRE Matrix, the apartment is located on the ninth floor of a residential building on Main Avenue Road in Mumbai’s Khar West. The property has a carpet area of 1,291.14 square feet, along with exclusive areas measuring 95.80 square feet. The transaction also includes two covered car parking spaces. The buyer reportedly paid Rs 54 lakh in stamp duty as part of the deal.

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Khar West is a sought-after residential neighbourhood in Mumbai’s western suburbs, with connectivity to Bandra, the Bandra-Kurla Complex and other commercial hubs.

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Tiger Shroff Makes Rs 1.39 Crore Over Original Purchase Price

Property records cited in the report indicate that Shroff bought the apartment directly from the developer for Rs 7.61 crore in July 2018. He took possession in November 2019.

The sale price of Rs 9 crore represents an increase of approximately Rs 1.39 crore over the original purchase consideration, or around 18.3 per cent. This figure reflects the difference between the recorded purchase and sale prices and does not account for taxes, transaction costs or other expenses.

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: What Happened?

The property transaction comes days after a firing incident involving the actor in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18, 2026. According to the reports, three men allegedly fired five to six rounds at his car before fleeing on a motorcycle. Shroff escaped unhurt, while his driver and a passer-by reportedly sustained injuries.

Mumbai Police later arrested the alleged shooters in Kota, Rajasthan. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Tiger Shroff’s Khar West apartment has been sold for Rs 9 crore, around Rs 1.39 crore above its original purchase price. The transaction was registered days after the firing incident involving his vehicle, which remains under investigation by Mumbai Police.

 

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 24 Oct 2026 07:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff Tiger Shroff Apartment Sale Tiger Shroff Mumbai Property Khar West Apartment Tiger Shroff Property Deal
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