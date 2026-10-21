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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTiger Shroff Resumes 'Lag Jaa Gale' Shoot Two Days After Juhu Firing Incident

Tiger Shroff Resumes 'Lag Jaa Gale' Shoot Two Days After Juhu Firing Incident

Tiger Shroff resumes shooting for ‘Lag Jaa Gale’ on October 20, two days after the firing incident in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tiger Shroff resumed 'Lag Jaa Gale' shooting two days after attack.
  • Assailants fired seven rounds at his car, causing minor scrapes.
  • Police arrested three suspects, investigating Lawrence Bishnoi gang link.

Proving that the show must go on, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has officially returned to the movie sets just two days after surviving a terrifying attack in Mumbai. According to latest reports, the action star has put the traumatic Juhu firing incident behind him and has resumed shooting for his highly anticipated upcoming romantic-action drama, Lag Jaa Gale.

Back To The Grind On 'Lag Jaa Gale' Sets

As per a report by Times Now, Shroff reported back to the sets of Lag Jaa Gale on October 20. The film, backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, features an exciting ensemble cast including Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya alongside Shroff. The project is being helmed by director Raj Mehta, who has previously delivered successful family entertainers like Good Newwz, Jugjugg Jeeyo, and Selfiee.

According to a separate report by Mid-Day, Lag Jaa Gale is eyeing a theatrical release in May 2027. The principal photography for the film originally commenced in January 2026 with plans to wrap up by April. However, the shooting schedule had to be extended till October following creative changes to co-star Lakshya’s on-screen look.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff Likes 'Zindagi Bhar Ke Liye Gayab Hojata' Meme Days After Firing Incident

What Happened During The Firing Incident?

The decision to resume work comes immediately on the heels of a massive security scare. On the evening of October 18, Tiger Shroff’s BMW was targeted by three unidentified assailants while he was returning from a football ground near Pushpa Park in Mumbai's Juhu area. The attackers reportedly fired seven rounds at the actor's vehicle. While Shroff miraculously escaped without any bullet injuries, he sustained minor scrapes on his hand and chest during the ensuing chaos.

Taking swift action, the Mumbai Police launched a massive manhunt and recently arrested three accused from Kota, Rajasthan. Authorities are currently interrogating the suspects to uncover the full conspiracy behind the attack, especially after unverified claims surfaced linking the shooting to individuals associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Tiger Shroff resume filming after the recent attack?

Tiger Shroff returned to the sets of his film 'Lag Jaa Gale' on October 20, just two days after surviving a firing incident. He quickly put the traumatic event behind him to resume work.

What is the name of Tiger Shroff's upcoming film he resumed shooting for?

Tiger Shroff resumed shooting for 'Lag Jaa Gale,' a romantic-action drama. The film is directed by Raj Mehta and features Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya alongside him.

What happened during the recent firing incident involving Tiger Shroff?

On October 18, three assailants fired seven rounds at Tiger Shroff's BMW in Juhu, Mumbai. He miraculously escaped bullet injuries, sustaining only minor scrapes on his hand and chest.

What action have authorities taken regarding the attack on Tiger Shroff?

Mumbai Police swiftly arrested three accused from Kota, Rajasthan, and are currently interrogating them. Authorities are working to uncover the full conspiracy behind the attack.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 21 Oct 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff Lawrence Bishnoi MUMBAI Tiger Shroff Firing Case Lag Jaa Gale
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