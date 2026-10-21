Tiger Shroff Resumes 'Lag Jaa Gale' Shoot Two Days After Juhu Firing Incident

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tiger Shroff resumed 'Lag Jaa Gale' shooting two days after attack.

Assailants fired seven rounds at his car, causing minor scrapes.

Police arrested three suspects, investigating Lawrence Bishnoi gang link.

Proving that the show must go on, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has officially returned to the movie sets just two days after surviving a terrifying attack in Mumbai. According to latest reports, the action star has put the traumatic Juhu firing incident behind him and has resumed shooting for his highly anticipated upcoming romantic-action drama, Lag Jaa Gale.

Back To The Grind On 'Lag Jaa Gale' Sets

As per a report by Times Now, Shroff reported back to the sets of Lag Jaa Gale on October 20. The film, backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, features an exciting ensemble cast including Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya alongside Shroff. The project is being helmed by director Raj Mehta, who has previously delivered successful family entertainers like Good Newwz, Jugjugg Jeeyo, and Selfiee.

According to a separate report by Mid-Day, Lag Jaa Gale is eyeing a theatrical release in May 2027. The principal photography for the film originally commenced in January 2026 with plans to wrap up by April. However, the shooting schedule had to be extended till October following creative changes to co-star Lakshya’s on-screen look.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff Likes 'Zindagi Bhar Ke Liye Gayab Hojata' Meme Days After Firing Incident

What Happened During The Firing Incident?

The decision to resume work comes immediately on the heels of a massive security scare. On the evening of October 18, Tiger Shroff’s BMW was targeted by three unidentified assailants while he was returning from a football ground near Pushpa Park in Mumbai's Juhu area. The attackers reportedly fired seven rounds at the actor's vehicle. While Shroff miraculously escaped without any bullet injuries, he sustained minor scrapes on his hand and chest during the ensuing chaos.

Taking swift action, the Mumbai Police launched a massive manhunt and recently arrested three accused from Kota, Rajasthan. Authorities are currently interrogating the suspects to uncover the full conspiracy behind the attack, especially after unverified claims surfaced linking the shooting to individuals associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.