Actor Tiger Shroff has made his first public appearance since the October 18 firing incident outside a football club in Mumbai's Juhu area. The actor was spotted in Pune alongside his Lag Jaa Gale co-star Janhvi Kapoor, marking his return to the public eye after the shooting. A photograph of the actors was shared by nightclub owner Aryan Navale, who also revealed that the venue was being used as a filming location. Tiger had escaped the incident without injuries, although his driver and an autorickshaw driver were reportedly hurt. The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film.

Tiger Shroff Spotted With Janhvi Kapoor After Juhu Firing

Tiger Shroff was recently photographed at a nightclub in Pune with Janhvi Kapoor, his co-star in the upcoming film Lag Jaa Gale. The picture was shared on Instagram by the establishment's owner, Aryan Navale, who mentioned that the venue was among the locations being used for the film's shoot.

This marks Tiger's first public appearance since the firing outside Pushpa Narsee Park in Juhu on October 18. The actor was reportedly leaving the football club after a game when the incident took place. Although Tiger escaped unharmed, his driver and an autorickshaw driver were reportedly injured.

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An audio message claiming responsibility for the shooting was later circulated in the name of individuals allegedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The latest appearance comes shortly after the Pune shooting schedule of Lag Jaa Gale was wrapped up. On November 14, hair and makeup artist Sourav Roy shared a photograph of a cake from the sets to announce the completion of the schedule. Janhvi Kapoor also reshared the post on her Instagram Story.

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Tiger Shroff's Role In Lag Jaa Gale

Directed by Raj Mehta, Lag Jaa Gale features Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya in key roles. The filmmaker is known for directing films such as Good Newwz, JugJugg Jeeyo and Selfiee. According to reports, Tiger will portray an anti-hero in the upcoming film, marking a different kind of role for the actor, who is widely recognised for his action performances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Navale (@aryanavale77)

Tiger had previously suggested that audiences who enjoyed his performance in War would also like his character in Lag Jaa Gale. Further details about the film's storyline and release date are awaited.

Tiger Shroff's Upcoming And Recent Films

On the professional front, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 4, an action thriller directed by A. Harsha, which released in 2025. With Lag Jaa Gale, the actor is set to share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. The film is among his upcoming projects, with audiences awaiting more details about its release.

Tiger's appearance in Pune comes weeks after the Juhu firing incident. The actor has now resumed public appearances while continuing work on his upcoming film Lag Jaa Gale.