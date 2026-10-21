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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTiger Shroff Likes 'Zindagi Bhar Ke Liye Gayab Hojata' Meme Days After Firing Incident

Tiger Shroff Likes 'Zindagi Bhar Ke Liye Gayab Hojata' Meme Days After Firing Incident

Tiger Shroff likes a Heropanti meme featuring Kriti Sanon days after the October 18 firing incident in Mumbai's Juhu area.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 02:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tiger Shroff liked a meme post after car firing incident.
  • Meme from his film referenced 'Raat Bhar' song lyrics.
  • Firing occurred October 18; Shroff unharmed, two people injured.
  • Actor has not yet publicly commented on the incident.

Actor Tiger Shroff has made his first known Instagram move since the firing incident in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The actor liked a meme that featured a scece from his debut film, Heropanti. The post, which references the song Raat Bhar, appeared online days after unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at his car on October 18. Shroff escaped unharmed, while two people sustained injuries.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Tightens Security, Actor's Home To Get Bulletproof Glass After Tiger Shroff Firing Incident

Tiger Shroff Likes 'Zindagi Bhar Ke Liye Gayab Hojata' Meme

The Instagram post, shared on October 20, features a scene from the 2014 film Heropanti, with Kriti Sanon seated behind Shroff on a motorcycle. The clip includes the line, “Bhai, raat bhar ke liye kya, zindagi bhar ke liye gayab ho jata.”

Shroff’s interaction with the post has drawn attention as his first known social media activity since the incident. However, it remains unclear whether he liked it deliberately or whether the interaction was accidental.
The actor has not made a public statement about the firing so far.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VEER 🇮🇳 (@saahill_memes)

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Two Women Among Four Arrested By Delhi Police Special Cell

Tiger Shroff Firing Case

The firing took place in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18. According to reports, unidentified assailants arrived on a motorcycle and allegedly opened fire at Shroff’s car as he was leaving after a football match.

Shroff escaped without injuries, while his driver and an influencer who was filming the actor were reportedly injured.

Four People Have Been Arrested

Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested four people in connection with the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai. The accused, identified as Kunal, Sumit, Radha and Babita, were apprehended from Sonipat in Haryana and New Delhi Railway Station as investigators continue to piece together the alleged sequence of events.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Tiger Shroff's first social media activity after the firing incident?

Tiger Shroff liked an Instagram meme on October 20. The post featured a scene from his debut film, Heropanti, referencing the song

When and where did the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff take place?

The firing occurred on October 18 in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at Shroff’s car as he was leaving after a football match.

Was anyone injured during the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff?

Tiger Shroff escaped unharmed. However, his driver and an influencer who was filming him were reportedly injured during the incident.

Has Tiger Shroff made a public statement about the firing incident?

No, Tiger Shroff has not made any public statement regarding the firing incident so far. His recent Instagram activity was liking a meme.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Oct 2026 02:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff Heropanti Tiger Shroff Firing Case Tiger Shroff News
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