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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTiger Shroff Gets Police Protection After Firing Incident; Security Beefed Up

Tiger Shroff Gets Police Protection After Firing Incident; Security Beefed Up

Tiger Shroff has been provided police protection following the firing incident involving his vehicle. Mumbai Police have deployed bodyguards and additional personnel as investigations into the attack continue.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Tiger Shroff received police protection after a firing incident.
  • Police suspect Bishnoi gang's motive was extortion and intimidation.
  • Three suspects arrested in Kota for the firing case.
  • Accused being transported to Mumbai for further investigation.

Following the shooting incident, actor Tiger Shroff has been provided with police protection. According to recent reports from several news agencies, Tiger was granted this protection because he lacked security prior to the attack. During the investigation into the shooting incident, police suspect that the lack of security may have made actor Lawrence Bishnoi an easy target for the gang.

Bodyguards Deployed For Tiger Shroff's Security

According to news agency IANS, "The Protection Branch of Mumbai Police has deployed bodyguards for Tiger Shroff, while the local police station has deployed an officer and additional personnel. The matter is under investigation." The local police station has deployed a police officer and several personnel to provide security to the actor. However, officials have not yet clarified what category of security Tiger has been assigned.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused To Reach Mumbai By 1 AM Under Tight Security

What Was The Bishnoi Gang's Motive Behind Attacking Tiger?

Initial police investigations indicate that the Bishnoi gang's motive behind attacking Tiger Shroff was to instill fear and extort money from the actor. Given the gang's past criminal activities, this is believed to be their primary objective. However, officials stressed that the investigation is still ongoing and the motive behind the attack is not yet fully clear.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Fourth Accused Sameer Arrested In Haryana; He Linked Suspects To Anil Pandit

3 Arrested In Tiger Shroff firing case

Amidst all this, police arrested three people in connection with the Tiger Shroff firing case from a train at Kota station on Monday morning. They were caught in a swift 15-minute operation while traveling from Mumbai to Nepal. Kota Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam said the three men, Hrithik alias Roshan from Begusarai, Bihar, and Rehan from Sonipat, Haryana, were apprehended from the general coach of the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express, which had stopped at Kota station at 10:17 am.

The police are transporting the three accused from Kota to Mumbai by road on Wednesday. Tight security arrangements have been made for this. Police also interrogated the three shooters last night.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Tiger Shroff been provided with police protection?

Tiger Shroff received police protection because he lacked security before the recent shooting incident. Police suspect this absence of security may have made him an easy target for the gang.

What was the motive behind the attack on Tiger Shroff?

Initial police investigations indicate the Bishnoi gang's motive was to instill fear and extort money from the actor. However, officials emphasize that the investigation is still ongoing and the motive is not yet fully clear.

How many arrests have been made in the Tiger Shroff firing case?

Police have arrested three people in connection with the Tiger Shroff firing case. They were apprehended from a train at Kota station while traveling from Mumbai to Nepal.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 20 Oct 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff Mumbai Police Bishnoi Gang Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Tiger Shroff Firing Case Tiger Shroff Attack Tiger Shroff Security Tiger Shroff Shooting Incident Tiger Shroff Bodyguards
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