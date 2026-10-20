Tiger Shroff Gets Police Protection After Firing Incident; Security Beefed Up

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Tiger Shroff received police protection after a firing incident.

Police suspect Bishnoi gang's motive was extortion and intimidation.

Three suspects arrested in Kota for the firing case.

Accused being transported to Mumbai for further investigation.

Following the shooting incident, actor Tiger Shroff has been provided with police protection. According to recent reports from several news agencies, Tiger was granted this protection because he lacked security prior to the attack. During the investigation into the shooting incident, police suspect that the lack of security may have made actor Lawrence Bishnoi an easy target for the gang.

Bodyguards Deployed For Tiger Shroff's Security

According to news agency IANS, "The Protection Branch of Mumbai Police has deployed bodyguards for Tiger Shroff, while the local police station has deployed an officer and additional personnel. The matter is under investigation." The local police station has deployed a police officer and several personnel to provide security to the actor. However, officials have not yet clarified what category of security Tiger has been assigned.

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What Was The Bishnoi Gang's Motive Behind Attacking Tiger?

Initial police investigations indicate that the Bishnoi gang's motive behind attacking Tiger Shroff was to instill fear and extort money from the actor. Given the gang's past criminal activities, this is believed to be their primary objective. However, officials stressed that the investigation is still ongoing and the motive behind the attack is not yet fully clear.

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3 Arrested In Tiger Shroff firing case

Amidst all this, police arrested three people in connection with the Tiger Shroff firing case from a train at Kota station on Monday morning. They were caught in a swift 15-minute operation while traveling from Mumbai to Nepal. Kota Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam said the three men, Hrithik alias Roshan from Begusarai, Bihar, and Rehan from Sonipat, Haryana, were apprehended from the general coach of the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express, which had stopped at Kota station at 10:17 am.

The police are transporting the three accused from Kota to Mumbai by road on Wednesday. Tight security arrangements have been made for this. Police also interrogated the three shooters last night.