Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gunmen fired at Tiger Shroff's car, injuring two.

Bollywood celebrities expressed shock, demanding strict action and security.

Filmmaker noted growing fear, urged government to enhance safety.

Police are investigating the Juhu shooting incident, reviewing footage.

Several Bollywood celebrities and members of the entertainment industry have expressed shock and concern after gunmen allegedly opened fire at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area. While the actor escaped serious injury, his driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured in the incident. Ravi Kishan expressed faith in the Maharashtra Police, while filmmaker Ashoke Pandit raised concerns about the safety of people in the film industry. Shatrughan Sinha, Mika Singh, Ranvir Shorey and other actors have also reacted, calling for strict action against those responsible and better security.

Ravi Kishan Prays For Tiger Shroff’s Safety

BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan expressed concern over the incident while speaking to the media at Patna airport. He said he had faith in the Maharashtra Police and hoped those responsible would face strict punishment.

“Bhaut dukhad hua...chinta ka vishay hai. (It is a matter of great concern and a matter for investigation). We have full faith in the Maharashtra Police. An investigation will take place, and those found guilty will receive the harshest possible punishment. It is a deeply concerning and serious matter. Tiger is a very innocent person. I pray to Mahadev and Mata Rani to protect him. The Maharashtra Police and the Maharashtra government are leaving no stone unturned. Very soon, all those responsible will be caught and given the severest punishment,” he said.

ALSO READ | ‘He’s Safe Now’: Abhishek Bajaj Recalls Playing Football With Tiger Shroff Hours Before Mumbai Firing

Ashoke Pandit Says Firing Has Created An ‘Atmosphere Of Fear’

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit condemned the shooting on behalf of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), the Directors’ Association and the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA). He urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Deputy Chief Ministers to take the matter seriously.

“Look, we are very concerned about this incident because it concerns someone’s life. Three people came armed with weapons to a public place in broad daylight, opened fire, and left.

“Tiger Shroff was fortunate to have survived. The attackers fired at him from an extremely close range. From what I saw in the video, I feel that the person who fired at him from such close range may have had a gun that did not work, which is perhaps why the bullet was not fired. Otherwise, how could someone survive an attack from such close range?” he said.

Condemning the attack on behalf of the film bodies, Pandit added, “In any case, on behalf of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), the Directors’ Association, and IMPPA, I condemn this attack. In fact, I condemn it on behalf of the entire film industry. There is no doubt that an atmosphere of fear has been created within our industry.

“As you mentioned, there was also a firing incident at Rohit Shetty’s residence earlier. Every effort was made, and security was provided. But what is happening? These people are coming in broad daylight and opening fire without any fear,” he added.

Comparing the situation to gang-related incidents in Mumbai during the 1980s and 1990s, Pandit said, “I feel that an atmosphere of fear is being deliberately created within our industry, reminiscent of the situation we witnessed back in the 1980s and 1990s. As someone who is part of the film industry and a citizen of this country, particularly of this city, I would like to say that it is extremely important to put an end to such forces. I am confident that the Mumbai Police is capable of handling this situation.

“Therefore, I appeal to our respected Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, and the other Deputy Chief Ministers to take this matter seriously,” Pandit said.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Firing Incident: FWICE Raises Alarm Over Repeated Attacks On Film Stars, Asks 'Security For Actor And Family'

Shatrughan Sinha Calls The Attack ‘Shocking’

TMC MP and actor Shatrughan Sinha reacted to the incident in a post on X. He expressed concern for Tiger and his family, while acknowledging the response from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

He wrote, “What’s happening???? Yesterday’s shocking, worrying attacks, threats, targeting & firing on most loved star @TIGERSHROFF worthy son of the most worthy father @bindasbhidu. In fact Tiger was lucky to go unhurt, but his poor driver was injured badly. Honble CM, Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis & @mieknathshinde seem to be extremely concerned about this serious matter. Jai Hind!”

Ahsaas Channa, Nishant Malkani And Amol Parashar React

Actor Ahsaas Channa said she was relieved that Tiger was safe but admitted the incident had frightened her. She also called for caution until more details became available. “I am very, very happy that he is safe. But I am also a little scared for him. I hope he is okay and even in the future he is always safe,” she told ANI.

She added, “I don't think that this is related to the city. I think we need to know more about it and need more information, only then can we comment on it.” On safety measures, Channa said, “I think everyone should take very careful measures. I hope the police is cooperating.”

Actor Nishant Malkani said he had not heard about the shooting before being asked about it and intended to contact Tiger. “It's very shocking news. I didn't know about it. I'll check and I'll call him,” he said.Calling the incident unfortunate, Malkani added, “It's a sad thing. What can we say? Such things should not happen, that's it.” Actor Amol Parashar described the incident as frightening, saying it could leave celebrities and their families worried about their safety.

“Such things are shocking and scary too. I think everyone gets scared. My parents, whenever they hear this news, will first call or message and ask where I am and whether I am outside,” he said.

Calling for strict action, Parashar added, “Whoever has broken the law, whoever has done something wrong, should be caught and punished. The way to reduce crime is to catch criminals and punish them. If they don't get punished, other people will also get encouragement to do wrong things,” he said.

Apoorva Arora, Alam Khan And Riva Arora Express Concern

Actor Apoorva Arora said she had only just learnt about the incident and hoped everyone was safe. She told ANI, “I actually just found out inside and it's very unfortunate that this happened. I hope everything is okay and everyone is okay. I haven't seen the news yet, but someone informed me about this. It's very, very unfortunate that in a city like this, this is happening. I hope there is justice.”

She added, “It's very scary, honestly. There are no words to genuinely process it because I have just found out. I would like to believe that Mumbai city is still safe and will remain safe, thanks to the Mumbai Police and administration here.”

Actor Alam Khan also expressed shock, saying, “I just saw the news. In fact, it was very shocking. I really don't know what the reason could be.” Actor Riva Arora said the incident was frightening and hoped Tiger was safe. “Oh my God. It's scary actually. Sometimes it gets so scary for an actor, for everybody. Suddenly, you don't know when what will happen. I really hope he is okay,” she said.

Reflecting on the impact of such incidents, she added, “I don't know. I just don't understand what people get by doing all this. It's very scary for somebody also to experience this and it gives you a different level of trauma.”

Calling the situation “crazy”, Arora said the incident was difficult to comprehend.

Ranvir Shorey, Rahul Dholakia, Raj Premi And Poonam Pandey Condemn Attack

Actor Ranvir Shorey expressed shock and called for strict action against those responsible. In a post on X, he wrote, “Shocking, and disgusting! Hope everyone is safe, @iTIGERSHROFF @bindasbhidu! No mercy for the perpetrators, @MumbaiPolice! This is outrageous!”

Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia questioned the state of law and order, raising concerns about threats and attacks against people in the film industry. He wrote on X, “What kind of Law and order is this ?? The ones who are harmless are sent to jail - the ones who are criminals are shooting innocents on the street ! A gangster who is in Jail openly threatens Bollywood and shoots at will -and we just allow fear to spread ! Who is answerable ??......”

Actor Raj Premi said he had not known about the incident before being approached for a reaction. He told ANI, “I did not know about this... He is a very good guy. I have worked with his father, Jackie Shroff.”

Actor Poonam Pandey said the incident had left her frightened, especially given previous cases involving threats against celebrities. She told ANI, “I am still struggling to process this. We were just at a Durga pandal when this news suddenly came to my attention...Over the last few years, we have repeatedly heard such news. Someone breaks into an actor's home, as happened with Saif Ali Khan, or Salman Khan receives threats...It is frightening. It is truly terrifying.”

Describing Tiger as someone who, in her view, generally stays away from controversies, Pandey added, “Tiger Shroff is someone who has absolutely no controversies associated with him. In all the time I have followed his work, I have never seen him involved in any controversy. He is someone who works out or dances. That is all I ever see him doing. I cannot fathom how shots could be fired at him. I am even scared to speak about this on camera. What if someone comes after me? We will have to be extremely careful now. This is very shocking and very dangerous...”

Mika Singh Appeals To Government Over Celebrity Safety

Actor and singer Mika Singh shared a video message on social media urging the government and authorities to treat the incident as a priority. Recalling his arrival in Mumbai in 2005, he said he had often described the city as a place where people could work until the early hours without worrying about their safety.

Mika said, “Mumbai has always been known as one of the safest cities in India, where people—especially women—have felt confident walking, working, and travelling even late at night. But after the incident involving Tiger Shroff, it raises serious concerns about our safety. No one should have to live in fear on the streets of our own city.”

He further stated, “I sincerely request the government and the concerned authorities to take this matter seriously and ensure the safety of every citizen. We need stronger action and accountability so that Mumbai continues to be a city where everyone feels safe, day or night. Wishing Tiger Shroff a speedy recovery.”

What Happened In The Tiger Shroff Firing Incident?

The firing took place in Mumbai’s Juhu area after Tiger Shroff had been playing football with friends. Three men on a motorcycle allegedly fired multiple rounds at his car. Tiger escaped serious injury, while his driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured.

Police launched an investigation, examined the scene and reviewed CCTV footage to identify the attackers. The incident has prompted reactions from actors, filmmakers and industry representatives, many of whom have called for those responsible to be caught and punished.

The police investigation is ongoing, and claims of responsibility circulating on social media have not been independently confirmed by the authorities.