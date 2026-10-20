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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesNew Video Shows Tiger Shroff Interacting With Fans Moments Before Firing | WATCH

New Video Shows Tiger Shroff Interacting With Fans Moments Before Firing | WATCH

Tiger Shroff firing incident: A new video going viral on social media shows the actor waving at fans before making his way to his car to leave the venue.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 02:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Attackers fired shots at Tiger Shroff's car, injuring driver.
  • New video shows actor with fans; vlogger capturing it injured.
  • Four suspects arrested; Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility.
  • Gang warned others against working with Salman Khan.

Tiger Shroff firing incident: Several videos have surfaced on social media after shots were fired at the actor on Sunday evening at around 7 pm. One video shows the attackers opening fire at his BMW before fleeing on a bike after one of their weapons jammed. They allegedly fired around five rounds. Another video shows Tiger taking the wheel after his driver, Firdaus, was hit by a bullet.

Now, a fresh video, reportedly recorded by a vlogger just minutes before the firing incident, has surfaced online. The footage shows the actor interacting with fans as he leaves a football club.

New Video Shows Tiger Shroff Waving At Fans

The now-viral video shows Tiger waving at the crowd as he walks towards his BMW. As the car pulls away from the football club, the actor is seen waving at fans gathered outside, who can be heard shouting his name, while his driver sits behind the wheel. The footage then shows security guards opening the gates to let the car pass while urging the crowd to make way.

ALSO READ| Two Men Fire 5 Shots At Tiger Shroff’s Car, Flee On Bike After Gun Jams; Chilling Video Emerges

Moments later, a woman can be heard calling out to him, saying, “Tiger beta, mujhe kuch batana hai” [Tiger, I want to tell you something]. Soon after, the sound of gunshots can be heard, bringing the footage to a dramatic end.

The vlogger who reportedly recorded the video was injured in the firing. 

Tiger Shroff Firing Case

The three accused allegedly involved in the attack - Phool Singh, Hrithik Kumar and Rehan - have been arrested. According to reports, they were apprehended while travelling on a train and were allegedly planning to flee to Nepal. They are being brought to Mumbai from Kota by road under heavy police security and will reach the city by around 1 am. 

ALSO READ| ‘Suspect Was Inactive Captain, Used App As Customer On Sunday’: Rapido On Tiger Shroff Firing Case

A fourth accused, Sameer, has also been arrested in Haryana. He is suspected of facilitating contact between the other accused and Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

A case has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member has claimed responsibility for the attack. The group, in a viral Facebook post and audio message, warned that those who failed to comply with its demands or continued working with Salman Khan could face similar consequences.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Tiger Shroff on Sunday evening?

Shots were fired at actor Tiger Shroff's BMW on Sunday evening. His driver, Firdaus, was hit by a bullet, and the attackers fled on a bike after their weapon jammed.

Who claimed responsibility for the attack on Tiger Shroff?

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack. They issued a warning to those who fail to comply with their demands or continue working with Salman Khan.

Have any arrests been made in connection with the firing incident?

Yes, four accused have been arrested. Phool Singh, Hrithik Kumar, and Rehan were apprehended while trying to flee to Nepal, and Sameer was arrested in Haryana.

What does the new video footage show regarding the incident?

A new video, reportedly recorded by a vlogger, shows Tiger Shroff interacting with fans and waving as he leaves a football club just minutes before the firing. The vlogger who filmed it was injured.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Oct 2026 02:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Tiger Shroff ENtertainment News Tiger Shroff Firing Incident
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