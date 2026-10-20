New Video Shows Tiger Shroff Interacting With Fans Moments Before Firing | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Attackers fired shots at Tiger Shroff's car, injuring driver.

New video shows actor with fans; vlogger capturing it injured.

Four suspects arrested; Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility.

Gang warned others against working with Salman Khan.

Tiger Shroff firing incident: Several videos have surfaced on social media after shots were fired at the actor on Sunday evening at around 7 pm. One video shows the attackers opening fire at his BMW before fleeing on a bike after one of their weapons jammed. They allegedly fired around five rounds. Another video shows Tiger taking the wheel after his driver, Firdaus, was hit by a bullet.

Now, a fresh video, reportedly recorded by a vlogger just minutes before the firing incident, has surfaced online. The footage shows the actor interacting with fans as he leaves a football club.

New Video Shows Tiger Shroff Waving At Fans

The now-viral video shows Tiger waving at the crowd as he walks towards his BMW. As the car pulls away from the football club, the actor is seen waving at fans gathered outside, who can be heard shouting his name, while his driver sits behind the wheel. The footage then shows security guards opening the gates to let the car pass while urging the crowd to make way.

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Moments later, a woman can be heard calling out to him, saying, “Tiger beta, mujhe kuch batana hai” [Tiger, I want to tell you something]. Soon after, the sound of gunshots can be heard, bringing the footage to a dramatic end.

The vlogger who reportedly recorded the video was injured in the firing.

Another video leading up to the attack on Tiger Shroff. The vlogger who shot this was hit by a bullet. https://t.co/iUpordlVpV — vedika sud (@vedikas) October 20, 2026

Tiger Shroff Firing Case

The three accused allegedly involved in the attack - Phool Singh, Hrithik Kumar and Rehan - have been arrested. According to reports, they were apprehended while travelling on a train and were allegedly planning to flee to Nepal. They are being brought to Mumbai from Kota by road under heavy police security and will reach the city by around 1 am.

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A fourth accused, Sameer, has also been arrested in Haryana. He is suspected of facilitating contact between the other accused and Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

A case has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member has claimed responsibility for the attack. The group, in a viral Facebook post and audio message, warned that those who failed to comply with its demands or continued working with Salman Khan could face similar consequences.