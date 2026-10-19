Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tiger Shroff's driver injured during firing incident in Juhu.

Police launched probe; Deputy CM Shinde assured actor's safety.

Film industry bodies condemned attack, urged enhanced security.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has condemned the firing involving actor Tiger Shroff’s vehicle in Mumbai’s Juhu area and urged authorities to strengthen security for him and his family. The incident took place on Sunday evening as Shroff was leaving a football club. His driver, Firdous, suffered a gunshot injury to his left hand, while another person was also injured. Mumbai Police has formed 15 teams to investigate the shooting and has recorded the driver’s statement. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde later visited Shroff’s residence, where he assured the actor and his mother, Ayesha Shroff, of government support.

FWICE Demands Security

FWICE said the incident raises concerns about the safety of people working in the film industry and pointed to the earlier firing incident involving filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

"Such acts of violence and intimidation are completely unacceptable and raise serious concerns about the safety and security of personalities associated with the Indian film industry. It is deeply disturbing that this is the second such incident involving a prominent personality from the film industry, following the earlier firing incident involving renowned filmmaker Mr. Rohit Shetty. The recurrence of such incidents is a matter of grave concern and calls for immediate, decisive and effective action by the concerned authorities," read a statement issued by FWICE.

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The organisation also sought a detailed investigation into the shooting and urged the authorities to identify those responsible. FWICE called for a "thorough, impartial and time-bound investigation into the incident so that those responsible are identified and brought to justice."

It further appealed to the Maharashtra Government and police authorities to strengthen security arrangements for people associated with the film industry.

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"We appeal to the Government of Maharashtra and the concerned police authorities to take serious cognizance of these repeated attacks and implement effective measures to ensure a safer and more secure environment for all personalities associated with the film industry," the organisation urged the authorities.

Mumbai Police Probe

According to DCP Mohit Garg, unidentified people opened fire as Tiger Shroff was leaving the football club in his car at around 7 pm on Sunday. The actor escaped gunshot injuries, while his driver Firdous sustained a bullet wound to his left hand. Another person was also injured.

Mumbai Police has now deployed 15 teams to trace those behind the firing. The police have also recorded the statement of Shroff’s driver as part of the investigation. The incident also prompted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to visit Shroff’s residence on Sunday night. Ayesha Shroff was present during the meeting.

Photographs from the actor’s residence showed Shroff with dressings on his shoulder and chest and a bandage on his right arm. Shinde later told reporters that the actor’s hand injuries were caused by gunpowder and broken glass.

“This is a major incident... five rounds were fired, but fortunately, he was safe. His driver sustained injuries, and the incident is condemnable. I met with the actor; he has injuries on his left hand caused by gunpowder and shards of glass. Both he and his mother are quite shaken... I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figures... No form of threat will be tolerated. Such gang wars were quite common in the 90s, but the Mumbai Police put an end to them in 1995... These attempts to intimidate people will not be tolerated, and we will put an end to this hooliganism,” Shinde said.

Government Assures Protection

Following his meeting with the actor and his mother, Shinde condemned the firing and said the state government would take steps to ensure their safety. His remarks came as Mumbai Police continued its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

FWICE has also urged the authorities to treat the incident seriously and ensure that those working in the film industry can carry out their professional commitments without security concerns. The investigation is underway, with multiple police teams working to establish who opened fire and determine the circumstances behind the attack.