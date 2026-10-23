Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Three Accused Sent To Police Custody Till October 28

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Three accused in Tiger Shroff case granted police custody.

Prosecution sought extended custody, citing conspiracy and key roles.

Defence opposed custody, citing no motive and seized evidence.

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: The three other accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case, Jatin, Samir and Anikit, were produced before a magistrate at Killa Court. The court granted police custody until October 28.

Prosecution Seeks Custody Till October 31

The prosecution told the court that accused Ankit Khatak had conducted reconnaissance and played a key role in the case. It also claimed that he was in direct contact with Anil Pandit.

A bullet was recovered from the hotel where the gun misfired, the prosecution said. The statement of accused Radha has also been recorded, and the police have CCTV footage related to the case.

The prosecution argued that the incident was part of a conspiracy and that police custody was necessary to uncover it and establish the roles of all the accused. On these grounds, it sought police custody until October 31.

Defence Opposes Extended Police Custody

The defence lawyers argued that their clients had no motive in the case and had never been present at the scene. They said police custody and further interrogation were unnecessary.

The lawyers also pointed out that the bullet had already been recovered from the hotel room, while the CCTV footage and hotel register had been seized. They argued that an extended period of police custody was therefore not required and sought judicial custody for the accused.