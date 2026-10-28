Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pranjal Thakran joined Bishnoi gang post-election, becoming key operative.

Pranjal coordinated shooters, weapons for Tiger Shroff firing conspiracy.

Authorities linked Pranjal to extortion, past crimes; MCOCA invoked.

The Mumbai Crime Branch’s investigation into the firing incident targeting Tiger Shroff has revealed significant details about the alleged role of accused Pranjal Thakran. According to the investigation, the Bishnoi gang helped Pranjal win a student union election in Haryana. He subsequently began working for the gang as a sleeper cell operative and gradually became one of its key members.

According to the police, Pranjal was also tasked with coordinating between the accused involved in the conspiracy to carry out the firing incident targeting Tiger Shroff.

How Pranjal Went From Student Union Election To Bishnoi Gang

According to the Mumbai Crime Branch’s investigation, Pranjal contested the election for student union president at Hindu College in Haryana in 2025. During the election, local criminals linked to the Bishnoi gang helped him. According to information received by the police, Pranjal came into contact with the gang after winning the election and began working for it.

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Initially, Pranjal worked as a sleeper cell operative, providing the gang with information and other essential assistance. He later grew closer to Anil Pandit, the alleged mastermind of the gang, and began working actively for the outfit.

Coordinated Between Shooters, Arranged Weapons

The investigation also revealed that Anil Pandit assigned Pranjal the responsibility of coordinating between those allegedly involved in the conspiracy to carry out the firing incident targeting Tiger Shroff. According to the police, he was tasked with maintaining coordination between the shooters, those arranging weapons, and other associates.

According to investigating agencies, after an illegal consignment of weapons reached Amritsar, Pranjal sent his associates, Kunal and others, to collect the weapons. The police are also investigating his alleged criminal network and previous activities.

Police Scanning Previous Activities

The Crime Branch’s investigation has also reportedly linked Pranjal to cases involving extortion from businessmen in Haryana’s Sonipat area and arranging logistics for criminal activities. According to the investigation, he allegedly played a role in supplying weapons for an attack in Haryana in March 2026.

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The police are now trying to establish the nature of Pranjal’s involvement in various criminal activities and the extent of his coordination with other members of the network in the alleged conspiracy to carry out the firing incident targeting Tiger Shroff.

The investigators have also said to have found several social media posts and videos while examining Pranjal’s mobile phone. These include reels featuring weapons, clips showing him wearing a garland of cartridges, and videos related to physical altercations and alcohol-fuelled parties. A video recorded outside Panipat Jail was also found.

The investigating agency is examining these digital pieces of evidence to gather further information about the accused’s activities and alleged criminal connections.

All Accused Booked Under MCOCA

Following indications of the involvement of an organised criminal gang in the Tiger Shroff firing case, the Mumbai Crime Branch has initiated action against all the accused under Sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2) and 3(4) of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The police say that the firing incident was part of a conspiracy orchestrated by an organised criminal network.