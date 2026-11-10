Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Police issued security advisory to actors post Tiger Shroff incident.

Accused recce'd star homes, Bishnoi gang issued threats to film industry.

Tiger Shroff was targeted to spread fear; 13 people arrested.

Mumbai Police have issued a security advisory to Bollywood actors, urging them to limit their public outings and avoid interacting with fans in crowded places. The advisory comes in the wake of the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff and revelations that the accused had allegedly conducted reconnaissance of several other celebrities’ residences.

A senior police official said actors have been advised to stay away from crowded venues, avoid interacting with fans in public spaces and refrain from attending large gatherings as a precautionary measure. Officials described the advisory as a preventive step to ensure the safety and security of prominent personalities.

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Sources also suggest that several members of the film industry have received threats allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Accused Conducted Recce Of Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan’s Homes

The accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case had allegedly conducted reconnaissance of several prominent celebrities’ residences, including those of Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan, before the attack. The shooters were reportedly instructed to target celebrities whose security arrangements were relatively less stringent.

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The suspects were reportedly taken to the residences of several stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan, by different auto-rickshaw drivers during the reconnaissance.

Following the incident, security outside Akshay Kumar’s residence was beefed up, and a bulletproof panel was installed. Amitabh Bachchan was also seen greeting fans from behind a bulletproof enclosure, while Salman Khan has been provided with Y+ security.

Tiger Shroff Firing Incident

The firing incident took place on October 18 in Mumbai’s Juhu neighbourhood, where three motorcycle-borne men allegedly targeted Tiger Shroff’s car. Two of them reportedly opened fire, while the third waited on a motorcycle. The accused fled after one of their guns jammed. They were arrested within 24 hours. Tiger was unharmed in the incident.

A few hours after the firing, a social media post purportedly shared by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack.

Investigators reportedly found that the accused had learnt through fan-shared social media reels that Tiger did not have police protection at the time. They allegedly took this into account while selecting him as a target. Preliminary questioning also suggested that the attack was intended to spread fear across the film industry.

A total of 13 people have been arrested in connection with the case so far.