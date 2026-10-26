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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTiger Shroff Firing Case: Mumbai Court Extends Police Custody Of Four Accused Till October 28

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Mumbai Court Extends Police Custody Of Four Accused Till October 28

A Mumbai court has remanded four accused to police custody until October 28. Investigators are examining the money trail, Signal app communications, audio clips, and the alleged role of Anil Pandit in the attack.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 26 Oct 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tiger Shroff's car shot; Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility.
  • Four accused arrested; police probe money trail, Signal communication.
  • Tiger, driver, fan injured; police probe Anil Pandit's role.

Tiger Shroff was shot on October 18. While returning from a football match, seven rounds of gunfire struck his car, narrowly escaping. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack. Updates are continuously emerging in this case. On Monday, the police custody of the four arrested accused ended. Following this, officers from the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell brought the accused to the Killa Court for production.

Police Seek Custody Extension Until October 31

The public prosecutor requested an extension of police custody for the four accused until October 31. According to the prosecutor, investigators need to examine the money trail and collect voice samples from the accused. However, the court remanded all four accused to police custody until October 28.

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Signal App Chats And Audio Clips Under Investigation

According to Mumbai Police, two groups were involved in the firing outside Tiger Shroff's house. One group allegedly opened fire, while the other conducted reconnaissance before the attack.

  • Signal App Communication: The accused allegedly used Signal to communicate with their handlers.
  • Audio Clips: Police have recovered several audio clips that may help establish why the accused travelled to Mumbai.
  • Weapon Return Instructions: After the firing, the accused were allegedly instructed to return the weapons used in the attack.
  • Anil Pandit's Alleged Role: Police claim the accused opened fire on Anil Pandit's instructions.

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Tiger Shroff And Two Others Injured In Firing

Two people were injured in the incident: Tiger Shroff's driver and a fan who was walking beside the car. After his driver was shot, Tiger reportedly drove himself to the hospital. The actor also sustained injuries during the firing.

Tiger's team later shared a video of the incident, which showed bullet marks on his hand. The investigation into the attack is ongoing.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was injured in the firing incident?

Tiger Shroff, his driver, and a fan walking nearby were injured. Tiger sustained injuries, and his team shared a video showing bullet marks on his hand.

When did the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff happen and who claimed responsibility?

The incident occurred on October 18, when seven rounds struck his car. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack.

What is the current status of the arrested accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case?

Four accused were remanded to police custody until October 28 by the court. Police are investigating the money trail and collecting voice samples.

How did the accused communicate during the attack planning?

The accused allegedly used the Signal app to communicate with their handlers. Police have also recovered audio clips related to their travel to Mumbai.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 26 Oct 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Crime Branch Killa Court Anti Extortion Cell Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Tiger Shroff Firing Case Anil Pandit Tiger Shroff Shooting Anti-Extortion Cell
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