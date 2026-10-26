Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Mumbai Court Extends Police Custody Of Four Accused Till October 28

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tiger Shroff's car shot; Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility.

Four accused arrested; police probe money trail, Signal communication.

Tiger, driver, fan injured; police probe Anil Pandit's role.

Tiger Shroff was shot on October 18. While returning from a football match, seven rounds of gunfire struck his car, narrowly escaping. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack. Updates are continuously emerging in this case. On Monday, the police custody of the four arrested accused ended. Following this, officers from the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell brought the accused to the Killa Court for production.

Police Seek Custody Extension Until October 31

The public prosecutor requested an extension of police custody for the four accused until October 31. According to the prosecutor, investigators need to examine the money trail and collect voice samples from the accused. However, the court remanded all four accused to police custody until October 28.

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Signal App Chats And Audio Clips Under Investigation

According to Mumbai Police, two groups were involved in the firing outside Tiger Shroff's house. One group allegedly opened fire, while the other conducted reconnaissance before the attack.

Signal App Communication: The accused allegedly used Signal to communicate with their handlers.

Audio Clips: Police have recovered several audio clips that may help establish why the accused travelled to Mumbai.

Weapon Return Instructions: After the firing, the accused were allegedly instructed to return the weapons used in the attack.

Anil Pandit's Alleged Role: Police claim the accused opened fire on Anil Pandit's instructions.

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Tiger Shroff And Two Others Injured In Firing

Two people were injured in the incident: Tiger Shroff's driver and a fan who was walking beside the car. After his driver was shot, Tiger reportedly drove himself to the hospital. The actor also sustained injuries during the firing.

Tiger's team later shared a video of the incident, which showed bullet marks on his hand. The investigation into the attack is ongoing.