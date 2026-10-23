Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hrithik Kumar, accused in Shroff firing, linked to Bishnoi gang.

Kumar posed as Rapido captain, surveilling celebrity homes for gang.

Two pistols recovered; ten arrests made in firing incident case.

Accused destroyed phones; probe examines conspiracy and gang links.

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Hrithik Kumar, one of the three accused arrested in Kota in connection with the firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area, had allegedly been working for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Mumbai for the past year, posing as a Rapido captain, sources said.

Hrithik Kumar Posed As Rapido Captain To Conduct Recce

According to sources, Hrithik was allegedly operating as a sleeper cell operative for the gang. Using his identity as a bike-taxi rider as cover, he would visit upscale neighbourhoods where Bollywood celebrities lived and conduct reconnaissance of their homes. He would also reportedly record videos of these areas and share them with operatives linked to the Bishnoi gang.

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According to the police’s preliminary investigation, Hrithik spent several months in Juhu and Goregaon before moving into a rented house in Andheri East. While living in Juhu, he allegedly obtained an Aadhaar card using an address in the area to avoid suspicion about his identity.

The investigation has also revealed that Hrithik allegedly received regular financial support from members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to cover his expenses while staying in Mumbai. Sources said he had reportedly been promised a major assignment in the future, for which he would receive a substantial sum of money.

His alleged role in the conspiracy behind the firing incident targeting Tiger Shroff is now being examined as part of the wider investigation.

Following his arrest in Kota, Mumbai Police are questioning Hrithik to establish the extent of his alleged involvement and identify other individuals linked to the network. Investigators are also looking into possible hideouts and other locations associated with the gang in Mumbai.

Mumbai Crime Branch Recovers Two Pistols

The Mumbai Crime Branch has recovered two pistols allegedly used in the firing incident linked to actor Tiger Shroff. The weapons were seized in Surat as investigators continue to piece together the sequence of events surrounding the attack.

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However, details about the exact location where the pistols were recovered and the individuals from whom they were seized remain unclear.

The recovered weapons are expected to be sent for forensic examination as part of the ongoing investigation.

Tiger Shroff Firing Case

At least 10 people have been arrested in connection with the firing incident targeting Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area last Sunday. The actor escaped unharmed, while his driver and a vlogger sustained injuries and were taken to Nanavati Hospital for treatment.

According to police, the accused were arrested in Kota while planning to travel to Delhi and then proceed to Nepal. Three of the accused were produced before the Esplanade Court on Monday and remanded to police custody until October 31.

During the hearing, police told the court that the accused had allegedly destroyed their mobile phones after carrying out the attack.