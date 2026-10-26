Radha and Babita are accused of allegedly supplying weapons to Mumbai in connection with the firing outside Tiger Shroff's residence. They were arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell.
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Babita Claims Innocence, Says Radha Lied, Hid Weapons Plot Behind Mumbai Trip
Babita, arrested in the Tiger Shroff firing case, reportedly claims she knew nothing about the alleged weapons delivery, saying Radha described a box handed over at a Mumbai hotel as a medical kit.
- Police arrested Radha, Babita for alleged weapon supply.
- Babita claimed ignorance, stating box contained medical kit.
- She alleged Radha received funds, asking her to join trip.
- Babita repeatedly questioned Radha about the box contents.
Fresh details have emerged in the investigation into the firing outside actor Tiger Shroff’s Mumbai residence, with police making 11 arrests so far. Among those arrested are Radha and Babita, who are accused of allegedly supplying weapons to Mumbai in connection with the case. During questioning by the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell, Babita reportedly claimed she did not know the weapons or any plan to attack the actor. She alleged that Radha had invited her on a trip to Mumbai and described a box handed to a man at a hotel as a medical kit.
Babita Claims She Knew Nothing About Weapons
The Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell has arrested Radha and Babita over their alleged role in transporting weapons to Mumbai. According to reports, the two women knew each other before the incident. During interrogation, Babita reportedly denied knowing that weapons were being transported. She told investigators that Radha had asked her to accompany her to Mumbai. As Babita enjoyed travelling, she agreed to go along, she claimed.
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Babita also denied having any knowledge of the alleged plan to open fire at Tiger Shroff’s car.
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Rs 25,000 And A Box Handed Over At Hotel
According to information emerging from the investigation, accused Kunal allegedly gave Radha between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 for the Mumbai trip. Babita claimed she did not know that the journey was allegedly connected to the delivery of weapons. In her account to the Crime Branch, Babita said she and Radha checked into a hotel after reaching Mumbai. A man later arrived, whom Radha reportedly introduced as a friend of Kunal. Babita alleged that Radha handed him a covered box.
When Babita asked what it contained, Radha allegedly told her it was a medical kit that Kunal had asked her to deliver to his friend.
Babita Says She Questioned Radha About The Box
Babita reportedly told investigators that she repeatedly asked Radha about the box because she suspected something was wrong. However, she alleged that Radha continued to reassure her with explanations.
Babita maintained that she did not know about the alleged weapons delivery or the plan to target Tiger Shroff’s car. She claimed she would not have participated in the trip had she known about either. The police investigation is continuing, and the allegations against the accused have yet to be established in court.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are Radha and Babita accused of in the Tiger Shroff firing case?
What did Babita claim regarding her knowledge of the weapons?
Babita claimed she had no knowledge of the weapons or any plan to attack the actor. She stated Radha invited her on a trip to Mumbai and described a box handed over as a medical kit.
How much money was allegedly involved for the Mumbai trip?
According to the investigation, accused Kunal allegedly gave Radha between ₹20,000 and ₹25,000 for the Mumbai trip. Babita claimed she did not know the journey was for weapon delivery.
How many arrests have been made in connection with the firing outside Tiger Shroff's residence?
Police have made 11 arrests so far in the investigation into the firing outside actor Tiger Shroff’s Mumbai residence. The investigation is still ongoing.