India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTiger Shroff Firing Case: Actor Denies Prior Threats In Statement To Mumbai Crime Branch After Attack

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Actor Denies Prior Threats In Statement To Mumbai Crime Branch After Attack

Tiger Shroff firing case: Actor denied receiving any threats before the attack in his statement to the Crime Branch.

Written By : Suraj Ojha |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 08:37 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tiger Shroff sustained minor injuries in Juhu shooting incident.
  • His driver and another person were also injured on October 18.
  • Police recorded Tiger's statement; he denied receiving prior threats.
  • Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed attack; 11 accused arrested, MCOCA invoked.

Shots were fired at Tiger Shroff on October 18 around 7 pm as he was leaving a football ground in Juhu. The actor sustained minor injuries, while his driver, Firdous, suffered a gunshot wound to his left hand. Umesh Chauhan, a 35-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, was also injured in the firing and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Following the incident, Tiger switched seats without stepping out of the car and drove his injured driver straight to Nanavati Hospital for treatment.

Fresh developments have now emerged in the case as the police continue to question those allegedly involved in the attack. The Mumbai Crime Branch has also recorded Tiger’s statement in connection with the incident.

Tiger Shroff Denied Receiving Any Threats

According to information accessed by ABP News, the Crime Branch met Tiger on October 19, a day after the attack. When the team arrived at his residence, the actor was away at the hospital for a medical check-up. The officers subsequently recorded his detailed statement.

ALSO READ| Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 2 Accused Arrested As Shooters Allegedly Reveal Plan To Spread Fear In Bollywood

Sources further tell us that the Crime Branch questioned Tiger about key aspects of the incident, including whether he had received any threats before the firing. The actor, however, denied receiving any threats prior to the attack.

Tiger Shroff Firing Case

The incident took place at Pushpa Narsee Park Ground in Juhu on the evening of October 18. Tiger was leaving in his car after playing a football match when two of the three men riding motorcycles allegedly opened fire at his vehicle. One attacker’s gun reportedly jammed, while the other fired seven rounds. A third accused was allegedly waiting on the motorcycle.

ALSO READ| Samay Raina's 'Chilling With Girlfriend' Reply To Varun Dhawan's Call On 'Koffee With Karan' Sparks Dating Speculation

The attackers reportedly left after the gun jammed during an attempt to fire at close range. Tiger escaped with minor injuries, while his driver and another person were injured.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack through a viral audio clip and a Facebook post. T

The day after the incident, police arrested three accused persons in Kota. Several others have since been arrested in connection with the case, taking the total number of accused in custody to 11.

The police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all 11 accused.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Tiger Shroff on October 18?

Shots were fired at Tiger Shroff on October 18 as he left a football ground. He sustained minor injuries, while his driver and another person were also injured.

Who was injured during the firing incident?

Tiger Shroff suffered minor injuries. His driver, Firdous, sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand, and auto-rickshaw driver Umesh Chauhan was also injured.

Had Tiger Shroff received any threats prior to the firing?

The Crime Branch questioned Tiger Shroff about this, but the actor denied receiving any threats before the attack.

Which gang allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack?

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack. This was done through a viral audio clip and a Facebook post.

How many people have been arrested in connection with the Tiger Shroff firing case?

Police initially arrested three accused in Kota, and several others have since been arrested. The total number of accused in custody is 11.

Published at : 29 Oct 2026 08:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff MUMBAI ENtertainment News Tiger Shroff Firing Case
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 2 Accused Arrested As Shooters Allegedly Reveal Plan To Spread Fear In Bollywood
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 2 Arrested As Shooters Allegedly Reveal Plan To Spread Fear In Bollywood
Celebrities
Peter Medak, Director Of 'Breaking Bad', 'The Krays' Passes Away At 88
Peter Medak, Director Of 'Breaking Bad', 'The Krays' Passes Away At 88
Celebrities
Samay Raina's 'Chilling With Girlfriend' Reply To Varun Dhawan's Call On 'Koffee With Karan' Sparks Dating Speculation
Samay Raina's 'Chilling With Girlfriend' Reply To Varun Dhawan's Call Sparks Dating Speculation
Celebrities
Matthew Perry’s Sister Mia Says Assistant Could Have Warned Family About Brother’s Struggle
Matthew Perry’s Sister Mia Says Assistant Could Have Warned Family About Brother’s Struggle
Advertisement

Videos

Alliance Sweep: BJP-JD(S) Wins All Four Karnataka Council Seats
Market Debut: Jio Platforms Makes a Grand Entry Into the Stock Market
Congress Fallout: Akhilesh Singh Questions Party’s MLC Election Strategy
Major Setback: Congress Fails to Win Any of Four Karnataka MLC Seats
Election Shock: Sitting MLCs Lose as Bihar Witnesses Major Electoral Upsets
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget