Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tiger Shroff sustained minor injuries in Juhu shooting incident.

His driver and another person were also injured on October 18.

Police recorded Tiger's statement; he denied receiving prior threats.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed attack; 11 accused arrested, MCOCA invoked.

Shots were fired at Tiger Shroff on October 18 around 7 pm as he was leaving a football ground in Juhu. The actor sustained minor injuries, while his driver, Firdous, suffered a gunshot wound to his left hand. Umesh Chauhan, a 35-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, was also injured in the firing and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Following the incident, Tiger switched seats without stepping out of the car and drove his injured driver straight to Nanavati Hospital for treatment.

Fresh developments have now emerged in the case as the police continue to question those allegedly involved in the attack. The Mumbai Crime Branch has also recorded Tiger’s statement in connection with the incident.

Tiger Shroff Denied Receiving Any Threats

According to information accessed by ABP News, the Crime Branch met Tiger on October 19, a day after the attack. When the team arrived at his residence, the actor was away at the hospital for a medical check-up. The officers subsequently recorded his detailed statement.

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Sources further tell us that the Crime Branch questioned Tiger about key aspects of the incident, including whether he had received any threats before the firing. The actor, however, denied receiving any threats prior to the attack.

Tiger Shroff Firing Case

The incident took place at Pushpa Narsee Park Ground in Juhu on the evening of October 18. Tiger was leaving in his car after playing a football match when two of the three men riding motorcycles allegedly opened fire at his vehicle. One attacker’s gun reportedly jammed, while the other fired seven rounds. A third accused was allegedly waiting on the motorcycle.

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The attackers reportedly left after the gun jammed during an attempt to fire at close range. Tiger escaped with minor injuries, while his driver and another person were injured.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack through a viral audio clip and a Facebook post. T

The day after the incident, police arrested three accused persons in Kota. Several others have since been arrested in connection with the case, taking the total number of accused in custody to 11.

The police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all 11 accused.