Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Tiger Shroff, driver, and passenger injured October 18.

Suspects revealed another prominent celebrity was their primary target.

Attackers exploited Tiger's online presence to spread terror.

The accused in the attack on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff have made a significant revelation. Police arrested three suspects in Kota. Since then, they have been seriously questioned. During interrogation, the accused revealed that their real target wasn't Tiger Shroff, but rather they were looking to kill another prominent celebrity.

There Was A Plan To Kill A Big Bollywood Personality

Initial interrogation of the suspects in the attack on Tiger Shroff has revealed a significant revelation. They revealed that they were planning to target a prominent celebrity. However, when they failed to reach their predetermined target, they targeted Tiger.

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Big Information Was Received About Tiger Shroff

When the attackers planned their attack on Tiger, they carefully studied the actor's security. They learned that Tiger often travels without security. They obtained this information from Instagram reels shared by Tiger's fans. This made him an easy target.

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Tiger Was Attacked To Scare Bollywood

The police investigation also revealed that the attackers targeted Tiger Shroff to spread terror in Bollywood. They had plotted to kill Tiger, although fortunately, the actor suffered only minor injuries. The accused were constantly monitoring the actor's social media handles. The police investigation is currently ongoing.

Tiger's Driver And Another Person Were Injured In The Attack

On the evening of Sunday, October 18th, Tiger was leaving a Juhu field after playing a football match in his car when he was attacked by three young men on a motorcycle. One of the men fired seven rounds at his car. Tiger's driver was shot in the hand, and another person was also injured. Tiger suffered minor injuries to his arm, shoulder, and chest. Following the attack, Tiger drove the car himself to the hospital.