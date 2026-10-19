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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Carried Out Attack On Anil Pandit’s Instructions, Tried To Flee To Nepal

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Carried Out Attack On Anil Pandit’s Instructions, Tried To Flee To Nepal

Kota Police detained three suspects in the Tiger Shroff firing case after searching the Pune-Jaipur Express within 15 minutes. SP Tejaswani Gautam confirmed that no weapons were recovered.

Written By : Mritunjay Singh |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 01:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kota police detained three suspects in Tiger Shroff firing.
  • Mumbai Police provided intelligence, leading to quick train apprehension.
  • Suspects Rehan, Hrithik, and a minor, allegedly planned to flee.
  • Mumbai Police now investigating motives after taking custody.

The investigation into the firing at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai has taken a fresh turn, with Kota City Police detaining three suspects aboard the Pune-Jaipur Express. Kota SP Tejaswani Gautam said the operation was carried out after Mumbai Police shared information that the alleged shooters were travelling by train towards Kota. Police teams searched the train within 15 minutes and apprehended the three suspects at the railway station. The individuals have been identified as Rehan, also known as Sukka, from Sonipat, Haryana, Hrithik Kumar, alias Roshan, from Begusarai, Bihar, and a minor. No weapons were recovered from them.

How Kota Police Tracked The Suspects

According to Kota SP Tejaswani Gautam, Mumbai Police alerted her team shortly after the shooting, informing them that three suspects were travelling by train and were expected to reach Kota. The Kota City Police activated its teams and searched the Pune-Jaipur Express. Officers completed the search in just 15 minutes and detained the three suspects at the railway station.

Gautam credited the swift response to the coordinated efforts of the police teams, including officers from the Railway Colony police station and personnel from other units involved in the operation. The SP confirmed that no weapons were recovered from the three suspects during the operation. A Mumbai Police team, which was on its way to Kota, has since arrived to take custody of them.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Used Signal And Telegram To Exchange Messages, Share Locations

Who Are The Three Suspects?

Kota Police identified the detained individuals as Rehan, also known as Sukka, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, and Hrithik Kumar, also known as Roshan, originally from Begusarai in Bihar. The third person is a minor whose identity and personal details have not been disclosed.

According to the police, Hrithik had been living in Mumbai for the past few years. Investigators are expected to question the suspects to establish their respective roles in the shooting and determine how the alleged attack was planned.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Firing Case: One Of Three Accused Is A Minor; Another Has A Criminal Record

Suspects Allegedly Planned To Flee To Nepal

SP Tejaswani Gautam said the suspects allegedly left the area after the shooting and planned to travel from Jaipur to Delhi by bus before escaping to Nepal. Their detention in Kota came after police received information about their train journey. The investigation has now moved towards establishing the sequence of events, the alleged involvement of other people and the possible links behind the attack.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch will continue the probe after taking custody of the suspects. Their alleged roles and the motive behind the firing remain under investigation.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the suspects detained in connection with the firing at Tiger Shroff's car?

The suspects are Rehan (also known as Sukka) from Sonipat, Hrithik Kumar (alias Roshan) from Begusarai, and a minor. Hrithik had been living in Mumbai for the past few years.

Where were the suspects in the Tiger Shroff firing case apprehended?

The suspects were detained in Kota, Rajasthan, aboard the Pune-Jaipur Express. Kota City Police apprehended them at the railway station after a swift operation.

How did police track down the suspects in the firing incident?

Mumbai Police alerted Kota Police that the suspects were traveling by train towards Kota. Kota City Police teams then searched the Pune-Jaipur Express and apprehended them within 15 minutes.

Were any weapons recovered from the suspects after their detention?

No weapons were recovered from the three suspects during the operation. Kota SP Tejaswani Gautam confirmed this detail.

What was the alleged escape plan of the suspects?

The suspects allegedly planned to travel from Jaipur to Delhi by bus after the shooting, with the ultimate goal of escaping to Nepal.

Published at : 19 Oct 2026 01:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Police Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Kota Police Tiger Shroff Firing Case Tiger Shroff Firing Incident Tejaswani Gautam Rehan Arrested Hrithik Kumar Pune-Jaipur Express
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