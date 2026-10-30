Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 11 Accused Divided Into Three Groups; Anil Pandit Funded Operation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Tiger Shroff attacked, driver and fan shot in Mumbai.

Attack orchestrated by Anil Pandit, 11 accused arrested.

Eight-month planning involved three distinct operational groups.

Pandit funded operation, phone data reveals crucial network details.

Tiger Shroff was attacked by two armed men as he left a football club at around 7 pm on October 18 in his BMW. The actor suffered gunpowder wounds, while his driver and a fan who happened to be nearby were both hit by gunshots.

As investigators piece together the attack, they have found that the groundwork began around March, and that the shooters were sent to Mumbai 25 days before the incident. The investigation also revealed that separate teams handled reconnaissance, procuring weapons and moving them to the city.

It is also learnt that the interrogation of the 11 arrested accused, along with technical analysis of their mobile phones, shows that a well-organised network was set up to carry out the attack.

11 Accused Divided Into Three Groups To Execute Attack

According to the investigation, Anil Pandit, who is said to be the mastermind behind the attack and is still wanted, divided the 11 accused into three groups, each with a specific job. The structure was meant to ensure that if one person was caught, police could not easily trace the others.

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The Crime Branch says the first group handled reconnaissance and the shooting itself. It comprised Phool Singh, Rehan Siddiqui, Hrithik Kumar and Ankit Khattar. The second group, made up of Pranjal, Kunal, Sumit and Jatin, was responsible for procuring weapons. The third group, which included Sameer, Kunal, his girlfriend Radha and her friend Babita, safely transported the weapons to Mumbai.

Investigators also found that Radha, Babita, Kunal, Sumit and Pranjal knew why the weapons were being taken to Mumbai and what serious crime was being planned.

Eight Months To Plan The Attack

The Crime Branch says the conspiracy was not hatched overnight and that the preparations began around March 2026, when Randeep Malik, who was involved in the plot, introduced Kunal and Rehan to Pandit. After that meeting, Pandit worked with members of his network to draw up the plan.

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Once the plan was final, Pandit sent two of his key shooters, Phool Singh and Rehan, along with Ankit, to Mumbai on September 23, about 25 days before the attack, to carry out further activities related to the operation.

Anil Pandit Funded The Operation

A senior Crime Branch official said Pandit paid for both the planning and the execution of the conspiracy. Police are now examining the arrested accused’s bank accounts and the financial transactions between them.

Investigators found that Kunal and Pranjal were in regular contact with Pandit. Forensic and technical examination of the accused’s phones turned up several crucial pieces of evidence, including WhatsApp chats, voice notes and videos they had shared. Police are analysing these records to establish who said what to whom and to piece together each accused’s alleged role in the conspiracy.