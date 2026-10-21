Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility; police arrested suspects.

Actor Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, visited Umesh Chauhan, a vlogger who was injured during the recent firing incident involving the actor’s car in Mumbai. She met Chauhan at KEM Hospital, enquired about his health and assured his family of all possible assistance. The incident took place in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18, when motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at a car carrying Tiger Shroff. Chauhan, who was recording the actor at the time, was struck by a bullet during the firing.

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Ayesha Shroff Meets Injured Vlogger At KEM Hospital

According to ABP Live, Ayesha visited Umesh Chauhan at the hospital on Tuesday and also met his friend, vlogger Kisan Rajbhar, who had helped take him for medical treatment. During the meeting, she enquired about Umesh's condition, comforted his friends and shared her phone number with them. She also asked them to keep her informed about his planned surgery and recovery. Ayesha’s gesture brought reassurance to Umesh’s family as he continued to receive treatment following the shooting.

Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff Extend Support

Tiger Shroff also wished Chauhan a speedy recovery, according to reports. His father, actor Jackie Shroff, acknowledged Ayesha’s visit by commenting on a social media post about the meeting. A police officer present near the hospital’s ICU reportedly said Ayesha became emotional after realising that Chauhan had been injured in an attack believed to have targeted her son.

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What Happened During The Tiger Shroff Firing Incident?

The firing took place on October 18 in Mumbai’s Juhu area as Tiger Shroff was returning from a football ground. Motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly fired multiple rounds at the actor’s car. While Tiger reportedly escaped with minor abrasions, Chauhan sustained a bullet injury to his chest and was taken to hospital.

He was later shifted to KEM Hospital for specialised treatment and remained under medical observation. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, and police have arrested several suspects as part of the ongoing investigation. Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the firing.