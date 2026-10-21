India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTiger Shroff Firing: Ayesha Shroff Visits Injured Vlogger At KEM Hospital, Assures Family Of Support

Tiger Shroff Firing: Ayesha Shroff Visits Injured Vlogger At KEM Hospital, Assures Family Of Support

Ayesha Shroff visited injured vlogger Umesh Chauhan at KEM Hospital after the firing near Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai. She offered support to his family and asked for updates on his treatment.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 07:16 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility; police arrested suspects.

Actor Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, visited Umesh Chauhan, a vlogger who was injured during the recent firing incident involving the actor’s car in Mumbai. She met Chauhan at KEM Hospital, enquired about his health and assured his family of all possible assistance. The incident took place in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18, when motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at a car carrying Tiger Shroff. Chauhan, who was recording the actor at the time, was struck by a bullet during the firing.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Gulbarga Mirror (@thegulbarga_mirror)

Also Read: Arshad Warsi To Return In 'Jolly LLB 4'; Will Akshay Kumar Join The Upcoming Prequel?

Ayesha Shroff Meets Injured Vlogger At KEM Hospital

According to ABP Live, Ayesha visited Umesh Chauhan at the hospital on Tuesday and also met his friend, vlogger Kisan Rajbhar, who had helped take him for medical treatment. During the meeting, she enquired about Umesh's condition, comforted his friends and shared her phone number with them. She also asked them to keep her informed about his planned surgery and recovery. Ayesha’s gesture brought reassurance to Umesh’s family as he continued to receive treatment following the shooting.

Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff Extend Support

Tiger Shroff also wished Chauhan a speedy recovery, according to reports. His father, actor Jackie Shroff, acknowledged Ayesha’s visit by commenting on a social media post about the meeting. A police officer present near the hospital’s ICU reportedly said Ayesha became emotional after realising that Chauhan had been injured in an attack believed to have targeted her son.

Also Read: 'If I Am Attacked, I Would Be Killed': Raj Babbar Raises Security Concerns After Tiger Shroff Firing Incident

What Happened During The Tiger Shroff Firing Incident?

The firing took place on October 18 in Mumbai’s Juhu area as Tiger Shroff was returning from a football ground. Motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly fired multiple rounds at the actor’s car. While Tiger reportedly escaped with minor abrasions, Chauhan sustained a bullet injury to his chest and was taken to hospital.

He was later shifted to KEM Hospital for specialised treatment and remained under medical observation. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, and police have arrested several suspects as part of the ongoing investigation. Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the firing.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who claimed responsibility for the attack on Tiger Shroff's car?

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the firing incident. Police have arrested several suspects and are continuing their investigation into the circumstances.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 21 Oct 2026 07:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff Ayesha Shroff Jackie Shroff Lawrence Bishnoi Umesh Chauhan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Anita Kanwal Slams Financial Crisis Reports, Says ‘I Am Not Begging For Money’
Anita Kanwal Slams Financial Crisis Reports, Says ‘I Am Not Begging For Money’
Celebrities
Salman Khan to Skip ‘Bigg Boss 20’ Weekend Ka Vaar This Week, Rohit Shetty Steps In
Salman Khan to Skip ‘Bigg Boss 20’ Weekend Ka Vaar This Week, Rohit Shetty Steps In
Celebrities
'If I Am Attacked, I Would Be Killed': Raj Babbar Raises Security Concerns After Tiger Shroff Firing Incident
'If I Am Attacked, I Would Be Killed': Raj Babbar Raises Security Concerns After Tiger Shroff Firing Incident
Celebrities
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: All 3 Accused To Remain In Police Custody Till October 31
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: All 3 Accused To Remain In Police Custody Till October 31
Advertisement

Videos

BJP Politics: Nitin Nabin Pays Tribute to Jan Sangh Veterans, Vows to Build Party on Their Ideals
MARS MOON MYSTERY: सावधान! 2031 में मंगल के चांद का हिस्सा पहुंचेगा धरती पर! |ABPLIVE
Bollywood Crime Alert: Shooters Allegedly Recce Amitabh, Salman, Aamir and Akshay's Homes in Mumbai
Lucknow Crime Update: Shraddha Dubey's Alleged Aide Aamir Detained in Shiva Sharma Murder Probe
Bollywood Crime: Tiger Shroff Case Exposes Alleged Clandestine Weapon Handover Tactics
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget