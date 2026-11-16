Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tiger Shroff announced new song 'Tenu Leke Jaana' releasing November 2026.

Announcement follows recent car firing incident involving Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Attackers fired at his car, driver and fan sustained injuries.

Police now assessing security risks for Bollywood celebrities industry-wide.

Tiger Shroff is gearing up for his next musical outing following the recent firing incident. The actor recently took to social media to announce his upcoming song, Tenu Leke Jaana, sharing a brief teaser. He also revealed its release date, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.

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Tiger Shroff Flaunts Toned Physique In 'Tenu Leke Jaana' Teaser

The 16-second teaser features Tiger Shroff in an all-black ensemble. He wears a black shirt beneath a black blazer, paired with matching trousers, while showing off his toned physique.

Sharing the glimpse on social media, the actor wrote, "One More Chance, One More Dance." The teaser also confirms that the song will be released on November 18, 2026.

Tenu Leke Jaana features Tiger alongside Ketika Sharma, an Indian actress known for her work in Telugu films. The upcoming dance track is being released under the T-Series label and is a modern recreation of the popular 2009 song Tennu Le from the film Jai Veeru.

Fans React To Tiger Shroff's Comeback

Soon after Tiger shared the video, fans flooded the comments section with messages of support and excitement. Many appeared delighted to see the actor back with a new project following the recent firing incident.

One user commented, "Real life hero Tiger Shroff is back."

Another wrote, "Kill it Guru Like Always".

A third fan shared their excitement, saying, "Finally, he's back".

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Tiger Shroff Firing Case

Three men riding a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at Tiger Shroff's car as it was leaving a football ground near Pushpa Park in Mumbai. The attackers reportedly fired at least three rounds. The actor escaped unharmed, but his driver and a fan who was vlogging sustained injuries during the incident.

An audio message, believed to be linked to two foreign-based members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, allegedly claimed responsibility for the shooting. The message also reportedly issued a warning to the actor over his professional association with Salman Khan. Following the incident, investigators began examining possible threats to other Bollywood celebrities.

Mumbai Police and other security agencies have since intensified their assessment of security risks involving members of the film industry. The review covers celebrities who already have police protection as well as those who may need additional security arrangements.