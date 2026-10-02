Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Kajal Raghwani detailed past physical abuse on show.

She described being thrown, pushed, kicked, and hair pulled.

Kajal previously shared childhood trauma and feared for family.

She clarified Khesari Lal Yadav was not her abuser.

Actor Kajal Raghwani, who had earlier spoken about facing physical abuse in past relationships, has once again opened up about the trauma she endured. Appearing as a Worker on Rise And Fall 2, the actress revealed that she was “beaten badly” by someone she loved and said she still does not want to reveal his identity.

During the conversation, Kajal recalled being physically assaulted and became emotional while describing the impact the experience had on her. She said that she had been thrown around, pushed to the ground and kicked, adding that her hair was pulled so hard that strands came out in her hands.

‘Thrown Around, Pushed To Ground, Kicked’

During the show Rise And Fall 2, Kajal revealed her traumatic past relationship. She said, “I have endured a lot in my past relationship. I was beaten badly by someone I loved, and I still haven’t revealed his name. I don’t want to reveal it either. People have judged me. I don’t need to tell anyone.”

ALSO READ| Divya Khossla On Govinda’s Rumoured GF Komal Rani Swarnkar’s Sindoor At Lalbaugcha Raja: ‘Do You Understand The Importance?’

The actress went on to describe the physical abuse she allegedly faced. She said, “I was beaten by being thrown around. I was pushed to the ground and kicked. My hair is very thin now, and do you know why? My hair was pulled so hard while I was on the ground that... when all the drama was over and I ran my hands through my hair, strands of my hair came out in my hands.”

Kajal broke down in tears while recalling the incident. She added, “I wasn’t as bothered by my injuries as I was by how much of my hair had fallen out.”

The actress was visibly emotional as she spoke about the painful experience and the lasting impact it had on her.

Kajal On Her Traumatic Childhood

In August, while speaking to Shubhankar Mishra on Bhojpuri Bawaal, Kajal had also opened up about her traumatic childhood and her experiences of physical abuse in relationships.

Recalling her childhood, she said, “When my father left us, it was the hardest moment of my life. I was 16. My father troubled my mother a lot and used to beat her. I don’t know why he changed, started drinking, and things got spoiled. I feel if I was successful back then, I could have saved my mother from all that. Once, my mother was massaging his legs, he kicked her so hard that she hit the wall. I was forced to start my career. My father wanted me to be a TV actress, and then we faced a financial crisis. I tried to fix things, begged him to come back, but he didn’t. I know that my mother was not at fault.”

ALSO READ| Rajpal Yadav Asked To Leave Mushtaq Khan’s Prayer Meet? Here’s What Happened

Kajal also spoke about facing abuse herself in relationships. She said, “I don’t like to see my relations getting messed up. I have faced a lot of abuse here, and that wouldn’t have happened had he been around. I would have been saved from the abuse. I have been beaten without fault. I have faced physical abuse in relationships. It has happened a lot of times.”

She further revealed that she had chosen not to speak publicly about the abuse because she was the sole breadwinner for her family.

“I never wanted to share this as I am their only breadwinner. Once, after he beat me, he threatened to destroy my family. I got very scared. I have seen these things happen and started shooting the next day. I knew no one would support me if I exposed him, so I only focused on work,” she added.

Is Khesari Lal Behind This?

Following Kajal’s earlier revelations on Bhojpuri Bawaal, Khesari Lal Yadav’s name surfaced amid speculation about the identity of the person she was referring to. However, Kajal clarified that her claims were not about the actor.

Khesari Lal had also reacted to the speculation and denied that he had ever physically assaulted Kajal. He said that he had never raised his hand against his wife or daughter and questioned why he would hit Kajal.

Kajal has continued to maintain that she does not wish to reveal the identity of the person she was referring to.

About ‘Rise And Fall 2’

Rise And Fall 2, hosted by Virender Sehwag, began streaming on September 26 on Prime Video and MX Player. The reality show features 15 celebrities divided into two groups - Rulers and Workers.

The Rulers enjoy the luxuries of a penthouse, while the Workers live in a basement with limited resources. As the game progresses, contestants have the opportunity to move between the two groups, resulting in constantly changing power dynamics.

The show is adapted from the UK format created by Studio Lambert and revolves around a shifting hierarchy, with contestants moving between the Ruler and Worker roles.