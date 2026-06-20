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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesThis Katrina Kaif Blockbuster Earned 276% Profit At Box Office Despite Her Two-Year Absence

This Katrina Kaif Blockbuster Earned 276% Profit At Box Office Despite Her Two-Year Absence

Despite being away from the big screen for two years, Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger Zinda Hai' remains her highest-grossing film, earning Rs 569 crore worldwide—276% more than its budget.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 07:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • 'Tiger Zinda Hai' stands as Katrina Kaif's highest-grossing film.
  • The 2017 action-entertainer grossed Rs. 569 crore worldwide.
  • Costing Rs. 150 crore, the movie delivered 276% profit.

Although Katrina Kaif has been away from the big screen for the past two years, the Bollywood star has delivered several memorable films during her long and successful career. Among them is one blockbuster that not only shattered box office records but also emerged as the highest-grossing film of her 23-year career.

Katrina Kaif's Biggest Box Office Success

The film in question is Tiger Zinda Hai, which was released in 2017. Starring Salman Khan alongside Katrina Kaif, the film marked the second instalment in the popular Tiger franchise. Upon its release, the action entertainer created a storm at the global box office and became a massive commercial success.

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Film Earned 276% More Than Its Budget

The Tiger franchise began with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, which proved to be a major hit. The third instalment, Tiger 3, released in 2023, also performed successfully. Meanwhile, Tiger Zinda Hai won over audiences in 2017 and enjoyed an exceptional theatrical run.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra, Tiger Zinda Hai was an action-romance film that resonated strongly with viewers. According to a report by Sacnilk, the film collected Rs. 569 crore worldwide. Made on an estimated budget of Rs 150 crore, it earned Rs 339 crore in India alone, taking its overall returns to 276 per cent above its production cost.

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Katrina Kaif Has Not Had a Release in Two Years

Katrina Kaif made her Bollywood debut with Boom in 2003. She was last seen on the big screen in Merry Christmas, which released in January 2024. In the film, she shared screen space with South actor Vijay Sethupathi. However, the film failed to perform at the box office.

At present, Katrina is spending quality time with her son, Vihaan. It may be recalled that the actress married Vicky Kaushal in 2021 and became a mother in November 2025.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Katrina Kaif's highest-grossing film?

Katrina Kaif's highest-grossing film is Tiger Zinda Hai, released in 2017. It was a blockbuster that shattered box office records and marked her biggest success.

Who starred alongside Katrina Kaif in Tiger Zinda Hai?

Salman Khan starred alongside Katrina Kaif in Tiger Zinda Hai. The film was the second installment in the popular Tiger franchise, released in 2017.

How much did Tiger Zinda Hai earn globally?

Tiger Zinda Hai collected Rs. 569 crore worldwide, making it a massive commercial success. It earned Rs 339 crore in India alone, significantly exceeding its Rs 150 crore budget.

When was Katrina Kaif's most recent film release?

Katrina Kaif's most recent film release was Merry Christmas, which premiered in January 2024. She co-starred with South actor Vijay Sethupathi in the movie.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 20 Jun 2026 07:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Zinda Hai Katrina Kaif Salman Khan Katrina Kaif Highest Grossing Film
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